Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Giggle and Watch Tennis at Indian Wells Open: Watch
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are being more open about their romance!
The couple packed on the PDA over the weekend while catching at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, Calif., looking completely smitten with each other.
In a video clip from the event, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Dune star were spotted lauging and sipping their drinks as they sat close in the stands.
For the match, Chalamet kept it classic in a dark blue-and-white striped button-down layered over a white tee, paired with black leather pants. Meanwhile, Jenner rocked a red cropped button-down with a tied knot at the bottom, showing off her signature effortless style.
At one point, the 27-year-old beauty mogul got extra affectionate, grabbing Chalamet’s jaw for a sweet kiss and even rubbing his stomach as they enjoyed the game. In another adorable moment, the lovebirds intertwined arms while downing their drinks together.
While the two seemed to be in their own world, fans had plenty to say about their body language.
“When tennis meets Hollywood, you know it’s a blockbuster night 🎬 🎾,” one person joked on X.
“It’s cute and all, but why is she rubbing his belly like that? 😂😂😂,” another wrote.
"Why does he look so uncomfortable?" someone else questioned, while another user speculated, "He looks like he wants no part of it? Lol, not a Timmy fan, but d---, the body language is crazy."
Another agreed, writing, “He looks very disinterested.”
The outing comes after the couple — who first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 — was spotted in the background of a video from Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s birthday party.
Though the footage focused on a friend delivering a cake with a sparkler, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed Jenner and Chalamet among the guests. The mom-of-two kept it casual in jeans and a black sweater, while the Call Me By Your Name actor rocked a maroon sweatshirt, black hat and dark pants.
The two weren’t showing much PDA that night, but they already made up for it days before at the 2025 Academy Awards, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
Jenner, who dazzled in a sultry black cutout gown with gem details, and Chalamet, who looked sharp in a butter-yellow suit, were seen kissing in their seats and holding hands while mingling with guests.
While Jenner made time to support her man at the Oscars, some weren’t sure she’d even attend, as she’s been mourning the sudden passing of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
Despite the tough time, The Kardashians star is reportedly head over heels for Chalamet.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him," an insider shared. "You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
The source even hinted that the couple could be taking things to the next level soon.
"She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," they spilled. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."