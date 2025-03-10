NEWS Kylie Jenner Shows Some Cleavage During Loved-Up Tennis Date With Timothée Chalamet: Photo Source: @instylegermany/TikTok Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem stronger than ever!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves while attending a tennis match with her man.

Article continues below advertisement

After the event, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram with a mirror selfie she snapped earlier in the day, as she showed off her chic ensemble. Jenner revealed her cleavage in a red, low-cut, short-sleeved top, a navy windbreaker and low-rise white jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @instylegermany/TikTok Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty accessorized her country club couture with black Courreges sunglasses and wore her hair in an effortless blowout style. In addition to posting an Instagram Story of her tennis match look, Jenner and Chalamet went viral on social media for being completely smitten with one another during the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bnpparibasopen/TikTok The couple wasn't shy to pack on the PDA during the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Several clips were shared to social media of Jenner and Chalamet posing for photos together in a sweet moment. Chalamet had been watching the matchup intently as Jenner grabbed her boyfriend's face, gave him a smooch and giggled in front of the camera.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After the interaction gained attention online, lip reader Nicola Hickling deciphered what the pair had seemingly said. While haters online accused Chalamet of seeming disinterested in his girlfriend, the lip-reading expert alleged he whispered to Jenner, "we are making love," before leaning in for a kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

"Like all day," Jenner reportedly responded while locking lips with the Wonka actor again. Chalamet was then said to have added, "I love you," as the mom-of-two declared: "Hey, I love you too sweetie."

Article continues below advertisement

The lip reader additionally analyzed a moment in the video where Jenner started rubbing Chalamet's stomach, claiming the model did so after the award-winning actor playfully complained, "bu bu bu, I’m hurt." "[His] expression and delivery suggest he’s teasing Kylie, possibly dramatizing the moment for affection or humor," Hickling explained, noting Jenner "reinforced the intimate and playful nature of their exchange" by jokingly comforting his belly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bnpparibasopen/TikTok Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet held hands while walking into the event.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh bub, are you okay?" Jenner asked, according to Heckling, while petting his torso. The Dune actor and Jenner were first linked romantically in April 2023, months after the makeup mogul's split from ex Travis Scott — whom she shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with — was confirmed to the public via sources.