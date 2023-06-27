Kylie Jenner Legally Changes Son's Name 16 Months After Birth
Aire Webster is here to stay!
Kylie Jenner finally changed her son's legal name 16 months after he was born on February 2, 2022.
The 25-year-old officially removed her 1-year-old's original name, Wolf Jacques, and legally made his name Aire, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Monday, June 26.
Jenner, who shares both Aire and her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott, announced in March 2022 that her newborn's name "isn't Wolf anymore."
"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she explained in an Instagram Story message at the time.
The public was kept in the dark about her youngest child's new name for months — which seems to be a trend for the Kardashian-Jenner crew, as Khloé Kardashian only recently revealed the name of her and Tristan Thompson's son, Tatum, on Thursday, May 25, nine months after he was born in August 2022.
It wasn't until January of this year that Jenner shared her son's moniker via an Instagram post, where she wrote "AIRE🤍," which means "Lion of God" in Hebrew, as the caption alongside four adorable pictures of the curly-haired baby read.
After finally announcing his name, haters trolled Jenner's decision, with one user stating, "when aire & stormi fight they’re going to make a tornado😂," and another adding, "Stormy [sic]. Aire. What’s next, Icy? Rainy?"
As social media users went crazy reacting to the newest name to join the famous family's unique lineage, an Instagram fan account for Jenner posted a video with the question, "do you think it's pronounced air or airey?"
Jenner responded to the clip herself, confirming the pronunciation of "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder split from her children's father at some point at the end of 2022 during the holiday season, and has now been focusing all of her attention on raising her little ones.
Jenner recently opened up about how motherhood has "changed" her perspective on a number of things, particularly when it comes to how she approaches beauty, as OK! previously reported.
"It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me," she explained during a cover story interview published on Monday, April 17.
