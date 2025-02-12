or
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves in Figure-Hugging Black Dress After Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Photos

Kylie Jenner shared selfies of herself wearing a black dress.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is serving looks!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, to share a carousel of sizzling snapshots of her modeling a plunging black halter dress with her brunette hair flowing loosely down her back.

"Sprinted too hard last night," she captioned the post, referencing her vodka soda brand Sprinter — which was also featured in several of the photos.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments over Jenner's stunning look.

One user penned, "THE REAL HOTTEST!!" and another called her a "gorgeous queen."

Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, 40, also praised her sibling in several gushing comments.

In one reply, The Kardashians star quipped, "Stop being rude and being so gorgeous," and in another she wrote, "Wow wow wow."

This comes after Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were spotted together at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. In a video shared to X, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rubbed the Call Me By Your Name star's lower back while they sat next to each other in a rare moment of PDA.

Jenner was previously romantically linked to rapper Tyga from 2015 to 2017. She later got involved with "goosebumps" artist Travis Scott — with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire — before sparking romance with Chalamet in 2023.

"It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from," a source spilled of the lovebirds. "Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong."

The source also claimed Jenner and Chalamet have discussed taking their relationship to the next level.

"Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée," the source explained. "If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon."

Another source described their relationship as "great" and "very easy," noting Chalamet is "super supportive of her priorities" as they commit to making their romance work alongside their bustling careers.

As for the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, a separate insider said "everyone loves them together."

"He's close with her family and she's close with his family," the insider added. "It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."

