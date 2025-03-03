Morgan Freeman Honors 'Generous Performer' Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars After His Sudden Death: 'Rest in Peace, My Friend'

Morgan Freeman took the time to honor his late friend Gene Hackman, who was found dead in late February alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman, 87, began in his speech at the 2025 Oscars. “I had the pleasure of working alongside gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Freeman continued about the star, who died at 95 years old. “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”