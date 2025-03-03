Morgan Freeman Honors 'Generous Performer' Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars After His Sudden Death: 'Rest in Peace, My Friend'
Morgan Freeman took the time to honor his late friend Gene Hackman, who was found dead in late February alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa.
“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman, 87, began in his speech at the 2025 Oscars. “I had the pleasure of working alongside gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”
“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Freeman continued about the star, who died at 95 years old. “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”
As OK! previously reported, Hackman and his wife's deaths remain under investigation after the pair were found Wednesday, February 26, at their home in New Mexico.
The star and his wife were found dead alongside their dog by neighborhood security officials. According to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, authorities found the couple around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The couple's death continued to make headlines after Hackman's pacemaker revealed that "his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference.
According to Mendoza, Hackman was likely dead more than a week before he was found.
While on the Today show on Friday, February 28, Mendoza said he's "pretty confident" no foul play was involved, however, police aren't "ruling that out."
The duo tested negative for carbon monoxide, Mendoza said during the press conference.
Authorities found Hackman near his cane, while his wife was found in an open bathroom near a space heater.
"One of the things is in an investigation, we try to piece a timeline together," Mendoza said about the case. "We'll be analyzing cell phone data, phone calls, text messages, events, photos in the cell phone to try to piece a timeline together."