Naked Kylie Jenner Films Steamy Shower Video: Watch
Timothée Chalamet is one lucky fella.
Kylie Jenner nearly broke the internet when she uploaded a TikTok video of herself in the shower earlier this week.
"TikTok in the shower??" the 26-year-old captioned the clip while taking a quick rinse on Wednesday, December 13.
In the video, Jenner lip-synced to a voiceover of her sister Kim Kardashian's famous quote, "'Cause it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic s---"
The snap was iconic indeed, as it featured a zoomed-in shot of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's bare shoulders and face while water poured over her dripping wet hair.
Jenner's upload somehow only received upwards of 393,000 "likes," however, her followers made sure to flood the comments section of the post with their jaw-dropped reactions.
"We're not worthy 😩😩😩," one fan wrote in disbelief that the makeup mogul would bless the social media app by filming herself in the shower, as a second admirer admitted, "she’s my obsession."
"This is giving me all the feels! 😊," a third supporter noted, while another asked: "How do you always look good?"
Jenner's steamy TikTok came just days after she kept a low profile at her boyfriend's red carpet movie premiere.
Opting out of walking the red carpet, the mom-of-two and her mother, Kris Jenner, subtly snuck into Chalamet's Los Angeles premiere of Wonka moments after the film's opening credits on Sunday, December 10.
As OK! previously reported, the momager and her youngest daughter were "loving the movie," while Kylie and Timothée notably looked "very cozy" together in their seats.
The A-list couple has kept their relationship private — but not a secret — since they were first linked romantically back in April.
The dynamic duo officially went public when they packed on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert at the beginning of September, and they sent fans into a frenzy when they stepped out to the U.S. Open together just a few days later.
Things seem to be getting serious between the two, as the Call Me by Your Name actor has reportedly been "quietly moving things" into Kylie's $36 million mansion.
"When he’s in L.A., Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!" a source previously spilled about the pair's sleeping arrangements.
While some might think it's a bit soon to move in together, the lovebirds "like the idea of having the same home base — it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules," the insider explained.
"They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour," the confidante added of Timothée, who has been promoting Wonka ahead of its official release on Friday, December 15.