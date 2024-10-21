Kylie Jenner Wears Natural Glam During NYC Outing in Curve-Hugging Dress as She Keeps Timothée Chalamet Romance on the Down Low: Photos
Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance at her Sprinter fruit stand pop-up in New York City over the weekend — and she looked gorgeous while doing so!
On Sunday, October 20, the reality star stopped by her beverage brand's limited-time storefront in the Big Apple, where fans were able to pose for photo opportunities, enjoy light bites, shop exclusive merch and sip on Sprinter's delicious vodka soda flavors, which include Grapefruit, Lime, Peach and Black Cherry.
Jenner sported natural glam for the occasion, and looked stunning in a Sprinter-blue vintage Gianni Versace dress.
In photos obtained by OK!, The Kardashians star could be seen embracing a soft makeup look, as she showed off her curves in the body-hugging ensemble.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram after her surprise outing with highlights from the special day, captioning a series of photos of her at the event: "Thank youuuu to everyone that stopped by the @drinksprinter pop up in nycccc this weekend 💙🫂."
Jenner was solo for her appearance at the Sprinter pop-up, as she continues to keep her relationship with Timothée Chalamet as private as possible.
The duo was first linked romantically in April 2023 — with their public debut as a couple taking place in September last year — however, Jenner and Chalamet have been pretty strict when it comes to trying to shield their relationship from the public eye.
As OK! reported two days before Jenner was spotted out and about in NYC, a source previously explained: "Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low. There’s a reason they’re hiding it."
The insider said Chalamet "has too many important movies in the works" and "doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."
While some might assume Jenner finds it hurtful to keep her romance with the Wonka actor so hidden, the confidante insisted the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "fine with the arrangement."
The source noted, however, that her family isn't as comfortable with her and Chalamet constantly sneaking around.
"Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work," the insider claimed.
Prior to dating the Dune star, Kylie was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott from 2017-2022.
The exes share their daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2. Timothée has yet to welcome any children of his own.
A separate source previously revealed Kylie's worries about her "lifestyle" potentially stopping Timothée from wanting to date her.
"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her!" the insider confessed. "But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."