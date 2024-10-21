Kylie Jenner Wears Natural Glam During NYC Outing in Curve-Hugging Dress as She Keeps Timothée Chalamet Romance on the Down Low: Photos

Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance at her Sprinter fruit stand pop-up in New York City over the weekend — and she looked gorgeous while doing so!

On Sunday, October 20, the reality star stopped by her beverage brand's limited-time storefront in the Big Apple, where fans were able to pose for photo opportunities, enjoy light bites, shop exclusive merch and sip on Sprinter's delicious vodka soda flavors, which include Grapefruit, Lime, Peach and Black Cherry.