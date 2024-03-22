Kylie Jenner Parties With Friends at New Vodka Soda Launch as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is Nowhere to Be Seen: Photos
Kylie Jenner is living it up!
The Kardashians star, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, March 22, to share a video from the launch of her new canned cocktail line, Sprinter, where she partied with a bunch of her friends. However, her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was absent from the bash.
In the clips, Jenner, who wore a black latex mini dress, cuddled up to her mom, Kris Jenner, as she posed for group photos and sipped on the vodka beverage.
Despite the huge celebration for her latest business venture, the Little Women actor, 28, seemed to have skipped the event.
The duo may be removing their romance from the public eye after Chalamet reportedly was not thrilled with the scrutiny he and the makeup mogul received while attending the 2024 Golden Globes together.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," an insider said. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
Jenner fueled breakup rumors recently after she refused to acknowledge the Dune star in an interview. "I don’t know how I feel about that," she said when asked if her natural style was influenced by her man. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
Although the two may be laying low when it comes to PDA, behind the scenes the reality star and Chalamet have been more loved-up than ever.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source dished. "This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom."
According to people in Jenner's inner circle, the actor has fit in with her and ex Travis Scott's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2. "He’s great with them,” a source revealed. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”
“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” a separate insider added of the sacrifices they've made to be together. “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes."