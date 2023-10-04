Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in New Photos as Timothée Chalamet Romance Heats Up
Is Kylie Jenner trying to get Timothée Chalamet's attention?
As the pair become more comfortable with PDA, the reality star took to social media to showcase her envious figure and the designer outfits she wore during Paris Fashion Week.
The uploaded snaps featured the mom-of-two, 26, in a tight bodysuit, glamorous gold sequined gown, a furry magenta coat and more.
Jenner's family adored the looks, with sister Khloé Kardashian commenting, "Wow! Wow! Wow! I am done. You are IT," while mom Kris Jenner wrote, "GORGEOUS!!!! 🤍🤍🤍."
Fans also raved over the attire, with one penning, "Omg we need more pictures of the pink look."
Since Chalamet, 28, is also in the city for Fashion Week, the makeup mogul's followers wanted to know why the two haven't posted a photo together, as paparazzi snapped pics of them holding hands.
"Where’s Timmy?" one Instagram user asked, while another wrote, "Where is Tim."
As OK! reported, the pair sparked dating rumors around April.
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," a source spilled to a news outlet at the time. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
"He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," they added.
As the romance blossomed, they appeared to become more comfortable with PDA, first sharing a public smooch while attending Beyoncé's September 4 concert in Los Angeles.
Just weeks later, the young couple couldn't keep their hands off one another as they watched the U.S. Open tennis matches in NYC.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," another insider shared. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
And while an additional source claimed Jenner is "telling people she's in love" with the Oscar nominee, 27, fans shouldn't expect to see him on her family's reality show anytime soon: "He’s a private guy and Kylie respects that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Hollywood hotties do have at least one possible hurdle to overcome, as a source told a magazine that the actor's family isn't totally sold on the brunette beauty, as they're allegedly worried about the "influence" she'll have on him.
"What she [Jenner] and her family represent — the excessive spending, plastic surgery, lack of education — is anathema to their values," the source stated. "It really burns, especially since her sisters and mom have been so welcoming to Timothée."