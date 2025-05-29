Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Red Dress in Hot New Photos
Kylie Jenner turned up the heat with her latest look!
The beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories to show off the newest drop from her fashion brand, Khy — and naturally, she modeled it herself.
The mom-of-two stunned in a ruby red maxi dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline that put her cleavage front and center.
In one snap, Jenner posed in front of a mirror, flaunting the bold look with long wavy black hair and clear stiletto heels.
“Looooove,” she wrote alongside the photo.
In another sultry shot, she squatted on the floor, giving the camera a smoldering stare while showing off her fresh nude manicure.
“The dress is live,” she captioned the pic.
According to Khy’s website, the show-stopping ensemble is part of Jenner's new collab with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu — and it also comes in black and beige.
The launch event last week brought out Jenner's A-list crew.
Sister Kendall Jenner and bestie Hailey Bieber stepped out in full support, rocking head-turning looks from the new collection.
Hailey stunned in a taupe corset top and matching mini skirt, while Kendall wowed in a sheer black lace dress with ruffled detailing and long sleeves.
The Sprinter founder couldn’t contain her excitement about the partnership, sharing on Instagram, “Introducing KHY x @dilarafindikoglu. It has been a dream to partner with Dilara Findikoglu, a brand I've worn and admired for years. We developed a collection that combines femininity and sexiness with meticulous construction. I can't wait for you to see everything."
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie gave more insight into her current vibe.
“She is so s--- this summer. She’s so s---,” Kylie said of the Khy girl. “I think last summer I had fun in Italy and I was wearing like flowy dresses and cute little tops. Now I’m like, no, no, no. It’s fun, colorful, hot, s---; that is my vibe.”
Dilara, known for her edgy, thought-provoking designs, also opened up about her creative mindset.
"It's about me trying to escape the real world a little bit. Escape the things I don't like, that I don't want to see and don't want to live in,” she shared with 10 Magazine.
"If I'm going to make something it has to say something about the world and make the world a better place, because doing fashion for fashion is a bit old school. The world is not that kind of place any more," she added. "If you don't want to talk about politics, at least don't be wasteful— that's the number one thing."