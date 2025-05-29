According to Khy’s website, the show-stopping ensemble is part of Jenner's new collab with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu — and it also comes in black and beige.

The launch event last week brought out Jenner's A-list crew.

Sister Kendall Jenner and bestie Hailey Bieber stepped out in full support, rocking head-turning looks from the new collection.

Hailey stunned in a taupe corset top and matching mini skirt, while Kendall wowed in a sheer black lace dress with ruffled detailing and long sleeves.