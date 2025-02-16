Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Cleavage in Black Dress as She Gets Handsy With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner is showing off her curves during her night out with her beau.
On Saturday, February 15, the reality TV star, 27, got handsy with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, 29, while attending the 2025 BAFTA Awards together in London.
In a video from the evening, the brunette beauty was seen standing close to her man as they chatted with guests. The bombshell had her cleavage on display for the outing in a low-cut V-neck dress with sequin accents. Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated actor wore a black suit to match his boo.
Photos from the event also showed the couple holding hands while sitting next to each other and in one snapshot, Jenner was even seen grabbing Chalamet’s upper thigh. The lovers — who were first romantically linked in April 2023 — looked happier than ever as they smiled and laughed with each other in their seats.
As OK! previously reported, the pair’s loved-up date night came after they attended the Belin Film Festival on Friday, February 14.
Jenner wore a similar ensemble to the event, as she donned a sparkly black gown, however, this dress had a sweetheart neckline, which perfectly complimented her large chest.
Meanwhile, Chalamet wore a light pink hoodie from Chrome Hearts, along with matching sweatpants and shoes, as they chatted and held hands. The duo packed on the PDA at the festival as Jenner was seen cradling his face while he held onto her thigh.
Following the celebration, Jenner uploaded a seductive video flaunting her ample cleavage.
In the clip, the mom-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — angled the camera at her b----- while toasting with what appeared to be a glass of champagne.
The Call Me By Your Name alum and the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s recent outing came after they largely stayed out of the spotlight for most of their romance.
A source recently gave insight into the status of their relationship as they get more serious.
“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” they shared. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”
The insider also hinted that tying the knot could be in their future.
“Getting married was never that important to her, but that was before she met Timothée,” the insider said. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”