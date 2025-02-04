Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Big Assets and Toned Tummy in Sultry New Photos
Kylie Jenner is feeling herself!
The mom-of-two took to Instagram to show off her latest look — rocking a black faux leather twist bralette with matching low-rise foldover flare pants, all from her own clothing line, Khy.
In one shot, Jenner posed for a full-body mirror selfie, putting her curves on display. She then tugged down the waistline of her pants, showing off her belly button and sculpted abs.
Another blurry snapshot gave fans a peek at the reality star’s thigh gap as she leaned in closer to the mirror.
Her sultry post comes just days after she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were spotted out in Beverly Hills on January 30, twinning in all-black outfits.
For the outing, The Kardashians star kept it sleek in a leather jacket, cropped black top and straight-leg jeans. She finished the look with black leather boots and held a matching cap in one hand.
Meanwhile, the Dune actor kept things casual in a black hooded coat, sweatpants, sneakers and a baseball cap.
Following their low-key date night, a source spilled that things between the couple are getting pretty serious.
“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” an insider dished of the pair who started dating in 2023. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”
Now, their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.
“Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée,” noted the source. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”
Earlier in January, Chalamet reportedly made sure to be there for Jenner during the Palisades wildfire.
A separate insider told Page Six that the actor checked "in on Kylie and the kids constantly to make sure they [were] safe and doing OK.”
The source added, “[He] reached out to let Kylie know he’s there for anything she needs.”
While her love life is heating up, Jenner has also been in full mom mode — going all out for her kids’ birthdays.
On February 2, she threw a Minions-themed party for her son, Aire, who just turned 3. Friends and family, including several Kardashian cousins, were there to celebrate.
Her sister Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet pic of her kids — True, 6, and Tatum, 2 — crafting alongside Chicago West, 7, and Dream Kardashian, 8. Another snap captured Aire’s excitement over the people dressed up as Minion characters.
The bash had all the details covered — customized cookies with Aire’s name, a Minions cake and tons of yellow and blue balloons.
The day before, Kylie pulled off another extravagant celebration — this time for her daughter, Stormi, who turned 7 on February 1. The Hello Kitty-themed party was a pink dream, though it’s unclear if her ex Travis Scott or the Hollywood actor made an appearance at either event.
