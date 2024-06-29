OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Glowing Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie After Glamorous Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Composite photos of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

From all glammed up to fresh-faced!

On Friday, June 28, Kylie Jenner shared a makeup-free selfie after she recently got dolled up for Paris Fashion Week.

Composite photos of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

In the clip, which the reality TV star posted on Instagram, the 26-year-old wore her dark hair in effortless waves as she showed off her new Kylie Skin product.

The mother-of-two skin glowed as she applied the lip gloss and smirked at the camera.

Jenner's all-natural appearance came after the brunette bombshell stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a stunning ensemble on Monday, June 24.

The business owner wore a sparkling crystal-embellished pink gown designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry, which featured an extended corset-styled bodice and came with a matching satin pink shawl.

Composite photos of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stars on 'The Kardashians.'

Jenner additionally wore a piece of sheer pink fabric over her face, which drew attention to her gorgeous rosy makeup look.

Fans gushed in the celeb’s comments section.

"The dress is perfect," one person penned, as another added, "This is everything," and a third raved: "I don't know what to say, Kylie you outdid yourself once again 💗."

However, others criticized Jenner for the face accessory.

Composite photos of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently attended Paris Fashion Week.

"Cute dress but what's up with the face condom," one user quipped, while another hater asked, "What’s the mosquito net for?"

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul broke down in tears after haters claimed she was "aging terribly" during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week back in January.

Composite photos of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister.

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," she expressed to sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."

"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," Kylie added. "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."

Source: OK!

"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she shared.

