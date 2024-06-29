Kylie Jenner Shows Off Glowing Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie After Glamorous Paris Fashion Week: Photos

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," she expressed to sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."

"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," Kylie added. "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."