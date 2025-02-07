Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Assets in Tight Black Top While Promoting Kylie Cosmetics: Watch

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video.

“Kylie on top as always 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed, while another added, “I swear I can smell the chocolate. What a terrific combination. Congratulations!”

A third person commented, “Two big heavy reasons people are watching this video 💀.”

"KYLIE this is what we all wanted!!" another fan wrote, referring to her product.

"Kylieee looking gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user raved.

The post comes on the heels of speculation that Kylie’s recent outfit was inspired by her former brother-in-law Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.