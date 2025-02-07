Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Assets in Tight Black Top While Promoting Kylie Cosmetics: Watch
Kylie Jenner is looking hotter than ever as she celebrated her brand’s latest launch!
The beauty mogul took to Instagram to show off her new collaboration with See’s Candies, celebrating the launch of Kylie Skin's Toasted Marshmallow Lip Butter, along with a limited-edition box of Toasted Marshmallow Scotchmallow.
“We just dropped a brand new flavor of our best-selling lip butter,” she said, adding, “The second best part is we collaborated with See’s. This is my mom’s favorite place, so really this is for you, Kris Jenner.”
"How cute is this?" Kylie added while opening the dessert, noting that the treats are custom-made. "I'm obssessed."
For the big reveal, Kylie wore a plunging latex sleeveless top, showing off her famous curves and cleavage. Her newly blown-out hair and glowing makeup completed the look.
“TOASTED MARSHMALLOW LIP BUTTER JUST DROPPED 🤍 @kyliecosmetics!!! and we collaborated with @seescandies to custom-make the YUMMIEST toasted marshmallow scotchmallows available Feb 8 on sees.com. we are also celebrating the launch 2/8 at the calabasas commons Sees Candies store 10am 🤍🤍 @krisjenner, are you jealous?” she captioned the post.
Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video.
“Kylie on top as always 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed, while another added, “I swear I can smell the chocolate. What a terrific combination. Congratulations!”
A third person commented, “Two big heavy reasons people are watching this video 💀.”
"KYLIE this is what we all wanted!!" another fan wrote, referring to her product.
"Kylieee looking gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user raved.
The post comes on the heels of speculation that Kylie’s recent outfit was inspired by her former brother-in-law Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.
Kylie was seen rocking a black faux leather twist bralette with matching low-rise foldover flare pants from her Khy clothing line.
She posed for a mirror selfie, flaunting her curves, and pulled down her pants to show off her belly button and toned abs.
Fans on TikTok and Reddit couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Kylie and Bianca.
“The way I thought this was Bianca Censori,” one commenter wrote.
“They all want to be Bianca so bad now,” said another, while a third added, “She looks creepily like Bianca.”
Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, was married to Kanye for six years, and the former couple shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Long before Bianca wowed everyone with her "invisible dress" at the Grammys, Kylie wore a similar outfit at Paris Fashion Week, though hers was covered strategically with red lace designs.