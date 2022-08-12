Major Fail: Kim Kardashian Tried To Be Just Like Us But It Didn't Work

As seen in a recap posted to TikTok of Jenner's special night with her gal pals on a perfectly decorated yacht, Kardashian can be heard saying off camera, "Does anybody have a shot I can take," which received an overwhelming amount of support as the ladies screamed and cheered her on.

"Yes," the birthday beauty shouts as the camera pans over to the smiling 41-year-old, who recently called it quits with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson. After Jenner unwraps a lavish gift with a rare $100,000 Hermès Birkin bag inside while surrounded by the famous family's youngsters, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her birthday crew cheers and take down a shot.