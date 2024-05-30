Kylie Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian Never Stopped Her From Being Friends With Jordyn Woods Despite Tristan Thompson Drama

Now that the ex-duo has put the past behind them, Jenner hopes the public will also. "I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over," she explained. "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for the day, or two days, whatever. And now it's like…over. People know that we're cool, and no one's talking about it anymore."

The Revenge Body alum emphasized to her younger sibling how happy she was that she could reconnect with Woods despite the drama. "I've always told you, I never want you to have regrets in life, and I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me," Kardashian told Jenner.