Kylie Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian Never Stopped Her From Being Friends With Jordyn Woods Despite Tristan Thompson Drama
Kylie Jenner wants the world to know that Khloé Kardashian has never stopped her from being friends with Jordyn Woods.
After the makeup mogul distanced herself from her former best friend in 2019 due to Woods kissing the Good American co-founder's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, Jenner explained Kardashian never influenced her to end her relationship with the model.
During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up to her older sister about how she hung out with Woods, 26, during Paris Fashion Week after reconnecting in July 2023.
"I saw Jordyn again in Paris… It was fun," Jenner, 26, told Kardashian, 39, about her new dynamic with her former close pal. "I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month."
Now that the ex-duo has put the past behind them, Jenner hopes the public will also. "I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over," she explained. "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for the day, or two days, whatever. And now it's like…over. People know that we're cool, and no one's talking about it anymore."
The Revenge Body alum emphasized to her younger sibling how happy she was that she could reconnect with Woods despite the drama. "I've always told you, I never want you to have regrets in life, and I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me," Kardashian told Jenner.
"When you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life," the Kocktails with Khloé star added.
Jenner doubled down on the fact that Kardashian never instructed her to cut off Woods in any way. "Even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me. She was like, ‘You need to do whatever makes you happy. There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness,'" she recalled.
"They’re always pinning the girls against one another, and there’s actually no beef," Kardashian said of Woods in a confessional. "I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie. And we’re not like that, because we’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."