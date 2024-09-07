'Reunited and Glowing': Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Fans Gush Over the Duo Hanging Out After Feud — Watch
What feud?
On Friday, September 6, Jordyn Woods posted a TikTok alongside Kylie Jenner following the duo’s very public falling out in 2019.
In the clip, the former besties looked happy together as they lip-synced the lyrics “You might think I'm crazy” from Ariana Grande's song “34+35” alongside Jenner’s pal Stassie Karanikolaou.
The three brunette beauties wore black ensembles as they made the fun video.
In response to the upload, fans of Jenner and Woods couldn’t help but gush over the duo getting back together.
“YESSS IVE MISSED JORDYN AND KYLIE DUO 🥺,” one person penned, while another joked, “The world is healing ❤️🩹.”
“WAR IS OVER,” a third quipped, as a fourth raved, “Reunited and glowing!”
A fifth noted, “World peace: achieved....???”
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who were best friends from 2012-2019, stopped hanging out after Woods was spotted kissing Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
Despite distancing herself following the incident, Jenner insisted Kardashian did not influence her to reevaluate their relationship.
On an episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder discussed how she spent time with Woods during Paris Fashion Week after reconnecting in July 2023.
"I saw Jordyn again in Paris… It was fun," Jenner, 27, told Kardashian. "I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month."
The mother-of-two added: "I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over."
"Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for the day, or two days, whatever. And now it's like…over. People know that we're cool, and no one's talking about it anymore," she explained.
Kardashian shared how happy she was that her sister was able to make amends with her former pal despite all the drama.
"I've always told you, I never want you to have regrets in life, and I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me," Kardashian told Jenner.
Jenner then made it clear that Kardashian never pushed her to cut off Woods at the time of the incident.
"Even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me. She was like, ‘You need to do whatever makes you happy. There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness,'" she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kardashian reiterated: "They’re always pinning the girls against one another, and there’s actually no beef."