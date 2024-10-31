or
Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Her Curves in Black Workout Set After Sparking Rumors She Got a 'Mini Facelift': Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in just a bra and leggings.

Oct. 31 2024, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner can even make a parking garage look like the perfect photo shoot backdrop!

On Wednesday, October 30, the brunette beauty, 27, showed off her curves in a black workout set while posing in the unexpected location.

kylie jenner shows curves black workout rumors mini facelift photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner had a blowout and wore full glam to take snaps in the workout set.

In the sultry images, The Kardashians star wore only a bra and leggings. Additionally, she donned a full glam makeup look while her hair was styled in a voluminous blowout.

The stills came after Jenner attended the CFDA Awards on Monday, October 28, in New York City. After she shared photos of her look from the big night, people began to speculate she had gone under the knife recently.

The pictures from the party showed Jenner’s face free of any fine lines or imperfections, and some thought her eyebrows seemed to have moved position.

"Tell tale sign someone's had a facelift? Always check the eyebrows. If they're angled like they've been pulled back — it's a facelift. In Kylie's case, it's a mid face-lift," one person alleged.

kylie jenner shows curves black workout rumors mini facelift photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was recently accused of getting a 'mini facelift' despite being only 27 years old.

A second user claimed: "Her face was getting pretty puffy from all the fillers. I'm guessing she got her filler dissolved (of what she could) and got a lift, probably a mini-facelift," as another echoed, "She had the filler dissolved and has a mini lift."

One more person pointed out, "Her facelift is so obvious now. She's only 27 and looks older beyond her years. Imagine in the next 10 years. Hopefully, she doesn't regret any of the surgical procedures."

Despite the accusations in the comments section, the mom-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — hasn’t addressed the speculation.

"Night at the museum for the @cfda awards in @h.a," she wrote alongside the post, which featured her in a fully feathered black gown.

kylie jenner shows curves black workout rumors mini facelift photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner sparked plastic surgery rumors after walking the red carpet at the CFDA Awards.

Though her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, has been spotted in NYC as of late, Jenner was not joined by her beau at the event.

Jenner recently told ELLE why she and Chalamet choose to keep their romance under wraps.

"I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough," she explained.

However, an insider claimed the lovers are "keeping their romance on the down low" because of the actor’s profession.

kylie jenner shows curves black workout rumors mini facelift photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star has been dating Timothée Chalamet since spring 2023.

The 28-year-old Oscar nominee "has too many important movies in the works," the source shared, noting Chalamet "doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."

The source alleged Jenner is "fine" with their arrangement, but they noted that her brood is not so content.

"Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom, Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice," the insider said. "She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work."

