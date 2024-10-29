Kylie Jenner's Appearance at the CFDA Awards Sparks Claims She Had a 'Mini Facelift' — See Her New Look
Did Kylie Jenner go under the knife prior to attending the CFDA Awards?
Social media users accused the reality star of having work done on her face when she hit the red carpet for the Monday, October 28, awards show in New York City.
In photos, the makeup mogul's face was free of any fine lines or imperfections, with some people noticing that her eyebrows appeared to have slightly changed position.
"Tell tale sign someone's had a facelift? Always check the eyebrows. If they're angled like they've been pulled back — it's a facelift," one person claimed online. "In Kylie's case, it's a mid face-lift."
"Her face was getting pretty puffy from all the fillers. I'm guessing she got her filler dissolved (of what she could) and got a lift, probably a mini-face lift," another person guessed, while a third wrote in agreement, "She had the filler dissolved and has a mini lift."
"Her facelift is so obvious now," a fourth individual said. "She's only 27 and looks older beyond her years. Imagine in the next 10 years. Hopefully she doesn't regret any of the surgical procedures."
The mom-of-two hasn't responded to the gossip and shared photos from the event on Instagram.
"Night at the museum for the @cfda awards in @h.a," she captioned the shots, which showed her wearing a black long-sleeved feathery dress.
Though her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was seen in Manhattan just one day prior, he wasn't spotted at the awards show.
Jenner recently opened up about why some aspects of her personal life have stayed so private, telling ELLE, "I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."
One insider claimed the couple is "keeping their romance on the down low" because of the Oscar nominee's job.
The Dune star, 28, "has too many important movies in the works," the source spilled to a news outlet, and he "doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."
The insider noted Jenner is "fine" with not packing on the PDA with her man, whom she first sparked dating rumors with in April 2023.
"Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice," the insider said. "She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work."