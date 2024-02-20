Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Makeup-Free Selfie as Reality Star Enjoys 'Happier' Life With Timothée Chalamet: Photo
Kylie Jenner is in her happy era.
On Monday, February 19, The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a stunning selfie, as she laid poolside under the shining sun.
"Home away from home," Jenner captioned the photo, which featured the brunette bombshell flaunting her flawless figure in a cleavage-baring black bathing suit.
The 26-year-old's hair was soaked after she appeared to take a dip in the pool. It didn't look like Jenner had any makeup on, as her skin and sun-kissed cheeks glowed from a day filled with Vitamin D.
In the comments section of the post, Jenner's fans gushed over her beautiful features.
"The way I gasped. HOT," an admirer of the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, as another added, "Talk about a view."
"Kylie is really THAT girl," a third supporter stated, while a fourth expressed: "Kylie your so beautiful and stunning 😍😍😍."
In recent months, fans have noticed an extra sparkle when it comes to Jenner's overall demeanor, with many convinced it has something to do with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
As OK! previously reported, a source confirmed this theory, admitting, "Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée. She is happier than she has been in years."
"Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look," the insider pointed out earlier this month. "She has been wearing less makeup, too."
Jenner and Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023, when a separate source spilled they were casually dating.
Over time, however, their fling seemed to turn more serious, with the pair making their first string of public appearances in the beginning of September last year.
That month, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles and at the U.S. Open in New York City.
In December 2023, the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — reportedly looked "very cozy" sitting next to her boyfriend during his Wonka movie premiere.
Chalamet doesn't have any kids of his own, but he is said to have met and bonded with Jenner's little ones.
The couple stayed strong into 2024, too, as they made their televised debut as boyfriend and girlfriend last month, when Jenner went as Chalamet's date to the 2024 Golden Globes.
The pair has still been shy when it comes to sharing each other on social media, leaving fans disappointed when Jenner only shared solo snaps for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14.