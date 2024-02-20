OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Makeup-Free Selfie as Reality Star Enjoys 'Happier' Life With Timothée Chalamet: Photo

kylie jenner cleavage makeup free happier timothee chalamet photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner is in her happy era.

On Monday, February 19, The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a stunning selfie, as she laid poolside under the shining sun.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage makeup free happier timothee chalamet photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in her recent Instagram selfie.

"Home away from home," Jenner captioned the photo, which featured the brunette bombshell flaunting her flawless figure in a cleavage-baring black bathing suit.

The 26-year-old's hair was soaked after she appeared to take a dip in the pool. It didn't look like Jenner had any makeup on, as her skin and sun-kissed cheeks glowed from a day filled with Vitamin D.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage makeup free happier timothee chalamet photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The brunette bombshell has been embracing a more natural look than she has in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of the post, Jenner's fans gushed over her beautiful features.

"The way I gasped. HOT," an admirer of the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, as another added, "Talk about a view."

Article continues below advertisement

"Kylie is really THAT girl," a third supporter stated, while a fourth expressed: "Kylie your so beautiful and stunning 😍😍😍."

In recent months, fans have noticed an extra sparkle when it comes to Jenner's overall demeanor, with many convinced it has something to do with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage makeup free happier timothee chalamet photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner frequently flaunts her figure on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source confirmed this theory, admitting, "Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée. She is happier than she has been in years."

"Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look," the insider pointed out earlier this month. "She has been wearing less makeup, too."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023, when a separate source spilled they were casually dating.

Over time, however, their fling seemed to turn more serious, with the pair making their first string of public appearances in the beginning of September last year.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage makeup free happier timothee chalamet photo
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

That month, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles and at the U.S. Open in New York City.

In December 2023, the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — reportedly looked "very cozy" sitting next to her boyfriend during his Wonka movie premiere.

Chalamet doesn't have any kids of his own, but he is said to have met and bonded with Jenner's little ones.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The couple stayed strong into 2024, too, as they made their televised debut as boyfriend and girlfriend last month, when Jenner went as Chalamet's date to the 2024 Golden Globes.

The pair has still been shy when it comes to sharing each other on social media, leaving fans disappointed when Jenner only shared solo snaps for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.