Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Racy Red Latex Dress: Photos

Kylie Jenner had a red-hot holiday, and she’s sharing sultry snaps as proof. The reality star, 28, stunned in a skintight, latex dress from her brand KHY on Friday, December 26. Jenner wore her long black hair in voluminous curls as she popped a hip and stared down the camera. Another clip showed the star flaunting her physique in the mirror, blowing a kiss and fluffing her hair.

Source: @khy/Instagram Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a fiery red look.

“TOMORROW: Khy x @postergirl returns. Our best-selling latex collection — back in stock just in time for New Year’s Eve,” KHY captioned the Instagram carousel. Jenner sported a similar red latex dress, but maxi-style, in a December 16 social media post. This time, her hair was flat-ironed straight as she posed in front of Christmas lights by the fireplace. In one snapshot, she pretended to bite a hand extended from the side, which fans believed belonged to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. “Timothée hand sighting,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Who’s hand is that 🫴🏻?” The Kardashians star captioned her photo dump, “sleigh.”

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Christmas Eve Outfit

Source: @khy/Instagram Kylie Jenner posed in an all-latex look.

For Christmas Eve, Jenner stunned in a black-and-white, striped Galliano gown. She complemented the strapless design with a structural updo, combining top knots and braids, as well as a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos. “A galliano xmas eve,” she wrote. Paris Hilton flattered the makeup mogul with a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

Kylie Jenner Congratulates Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods on Her Engagement

Source: MEGA Jordyn Woods got engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns on Christmas Day.

Jenner made headlines this holiday season when she showed support for ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, who got engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns on Christmas Day. “Jordyyyyyyy 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Jenner commented and "liked" her post on Thursday, December 25.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reportedly had a falling out.

Tensions arose between the former friends in 2019 when Woods was spotted making out with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I was heartbroken,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told an outlet in October 2024 of her friendship breakup. “We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance.” She added, “Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that. I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner 'stayed in touch' with Jordyn Woods.