Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Ample Assets in New Swimsuit Photos After Celebrating 27th Birthday With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her toned body after turning 27.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is putting her toned body on display.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share multiple snaps of herself hanging outside of her mansion in a metallic one-piece swimsuit while showing off her ample assets.

kylie jenner shows off ample assets new swimsuit photos
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner showed off her toned body on social media.

"S------ drop yet 🤭 @khy satin swim dropping in just two days 08/21 on khy.com 🩶🩷🩵💚🧡🖤," Jenner penned alongside the photos of herself rocking her own swimwear line.

"Insane beauty 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan gushed in the comments section of the update.

"Don't u wear it well 🔥🔥🔥," a second person added of the ensemble.

kylie jenner shows off ample assets new swimsuit photos
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The sultry pictures come after the businesswoman rang in her 27th birthday with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as the pair was spotted earlier this month getting off of a private plane after a trip to the Bahamas.

Jenner and the Little Women actor, 28, have been going strong since first being linked in April 2023. "She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before," an insider spilled to a news outlet about the duo's connection.

Her family loves him,” the source added. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

kylie jenner shows off ample assets new swimsuit photos
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner has reportedly never been in love with someone like she is with Timothée Chalamet.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
The makeup mogul — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — and Chalamet have kept their love extremely private after a very public date night at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider spilled. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating."

The Dune star also wants to shield his partner from the public's harsh criticism.

kylie jenner shows off ample assets new swimsuit photos
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April 2023.

Source: OK!

While they're keeping their relationship on the down low, the rest of her famous family cannot get enough of Chalamet.

"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," another insider revealed. "They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."

