'Generous' Kylie Jenner 'Covers the Tab for Those on Her Staff Who Want Botox and Injectables'

Kylie Jenner is very 'generous,' a source said.

By:

Aug. 3 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

It seems like Kylie Jenner is all about spreading the love!

According to an insider, the makeup mogul, 26, “covers the tab for those on her staff who also want Botox and injectables."

Kylie Jenner has been showing off a more natural look as of late.

“It’s very generous of her,” the insiders added. “Everyone from the staff at Kylie Cosmetics to her own nannies get in on it. It’s a nice perk. People feel very fortunate to work for her!”

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, is no stranger to going under the knife.

The model apparently pays for her staffers to get Botox, a source said.

In a previous episode from The Kardashians, she confessed to what plastic surgery she's had.

“I got my b------ done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Jenner said. “Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful b------. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

After welcoming her two kids, she said she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to get work done in her teens. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever,” Jenner explained. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie Jenner previously shared what procedures she's had done.

Also, on the Hulu show Jenner has cleared up the rumors about her changing appearance.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said. “I’ve only gotten fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

The reality star doesn't want her daughter to get plastic surgery.

It seems like caring for two tots has changed her perception now.

“[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” she explained to Hommegirls. “I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”

Additionally, Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, seems to like her natural look better.

"Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée. She is happier than she has been in years," another source previously dished.

"Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look," the insider added. "She has been wearing less makeup, too."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

