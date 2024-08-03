'Generous' Kylie Jenner 'Covers the Tab for Those on Her Staff Who Want Botox and Injectables'

In a previous episode from The Kardashians, she confessed to what plastic surgery she's had.

“I got my b------ done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Jenner said. “Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful b------. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

After welcoming her two kids, she said she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to get work done in her teens. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever,” Jenner explained. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”