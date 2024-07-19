Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets in Low Black Dress During Boat Ride in Venice: See the Risqué Photos
Kylie Jenner let loose when traveling to Italy with her family in mid-July!
The reality star, 26, showed off her stunning look while on a boat in Venice on Friday, July 19. "venice !!!!" she captioned a slew of photographs of herself on a boat in the sunshine.
The makeup mogul, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, looked carefree in a black tank top, which showed off her assets.
Of course, people couldn't get over how good Jenner looked in the upload. One person wrote, "WOWZA Mommy!!The hair & the looks is perfect. You look so pretty in Venice 🖤🖤😍😍🔥🔥," while another said, "Goddess in Venice!!!!😍😍😍😍😍."
A third person added, "you’re literally perfect 💫."
The mom-of-two also shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling with Aire, writing, "forever love."
It seems like star is in a good place these days, especially because her famous family seems to approve of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," a source spilled of Jenner's brood, which includes Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
- Kylie Jenner's Transformation: Her Dramatic Changing Look Explored in 12 Photos
- Shocking Plastic Surgery Confessions in 6 Clicks: From Tori Spelling's B--- Jobs to Kylie Jenner's Lip Filler
- Kylie Jenner's Family Thinks Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is a 'Balanced, Dedicated, Successful' Man: 'They Love How He Treats Her'
"They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day," the insider explained of the duo's romance.
The A-listers were first linked in 2023, and since then, they've been going strong — though they're not spotted together too much.
"Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy," the source dished. "They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren't constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy."
"They like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other's friends," the insider added. "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other and there isn't any void of communication."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, the pair seem like they're excited about what the future holds. "They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another," the source shared.