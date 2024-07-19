Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets in Low Black Dress During Boat Ride in Venice: See the Risqué Photos

Kylie Jenner let loose when traveling to Italy with her family in mid-July!

The reality star, 26, showed off her stunning look while on a boat in Venice on Friday, July 19. "venice !!!!" she captioned a slew of photographs of herself on a boat in the sunshine.

The makeup mogul, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, looked carefree in a black tank top, which showed off her assets.