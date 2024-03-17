Timothée Chalamet 'Didn't Like All the Attention He Got From the Golden Globes,' Wants to 'Protect' His Relationship With Kylie Jenner
According to a source, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together despite split rumors.
People on social media have speculated the pair called it quits after Jenner did not mention Chalamet on Valentine’s Day nor had they been pictured together in months after making a very public appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the source said.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," they added.
This week the duo were allegedly spotted on together at an ice cream parlor while wearing hats and masks.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner fueled break up rumors during a recent interview.
When the 26-year-old was asked if her natural style was influenced by her boyfriend, the star refused to acknowledge Chalamet.
"I don’t know how I feel about that," the makeup mogul said about fans speculation on her new look. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
However, she did admit she’s been "stripping down a little bit" in recent years when it comes to her appearance.
"I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," she said.
The split rumors mounted after Jenner walked the Vanity Fair Oscar party carpet solo.
A source spilled about how the Kylie Cosmetics founder the couple’s romance in February.
“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider dished. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
“Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” they added. “She has been wearing less makeup, too.”
Fans began to think Chalamet was influencing Jenner’s look after she shared a photo of herself with a very short brunette bob, which was very similar to the Dune actor’s haircut.
“Boyfriend effect screaming in,” one user pointed out on the February 9 upload, while another added, “She and Timothée really twinning now.”
“She’s turning into Timmy,” a third person wrote, as a fourth penned, “She’s looking more and more like Timothée! 😂.”
