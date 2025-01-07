or
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Leaves Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Out of Golden Globes Post: Photos

Kylie Jenner joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the Golden Globes for the second year in a row on January 5.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

New year, still no Instagram-official post from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

While the reality star accompanied her boyfriend to the 2025 Golden Globes for the second year in a row, she left the famed actor out of her social media content from the star-studded night.

Kylie Jenner wore a vinate 1999 Versace gown to the 2025 Golden Globes.

"🥰🥰 cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 Versace," Jenner captioned an Instagram carousel of images — completely excluding the A Complete Unknown lead from the upload.

The Kardashians star looked stunning in the series of photos, as she flaunted her cleavage in a shiny open-back gown that alluringly exposed her lower back.

Jenner, 27, wore her brunette hair down with blowout-styled curls. She kept her accessories to a minimum, only sporting a flashy diamond ring and silver earrings.

One image featured the Kylie Cosmetics founder snapping a selfie with her boyfriend's A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Kylie Jenner excluded Timothée Chalamet from her Golden Globes Instagram post.

During the show, Jenner was seated between Chalamet — who she proudly smooched at the table — and Fanning.

In the comments section of the Khy creator's post, many of Jenner's 395 million Instagram followers begged her to hard-launch her relationship on social media.

"Girl just post Timothée already," one person declared, as another mocked Jenner's caption, writing: "And where is your cutest boyfriend???"

"I want you to post a photo of you and your man’s [sic]!!!" a third admirer exclaimed, while a fourth fan joked, "why don't you post pictures with your boyfriend? No need to be ashamed of him making the Wonka movie, he is still beautiful."

Kylie Jenner snapped a selfie with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro during the awards show.

Jenner and Chalamet, 29, were first linked romantically in April 2023, though they didn't go public with their relationship until packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early September of that same year.

The A-list couple subsequently attended the 2023 U.S. Open in New York City, where they locked lips once again.

While they've stepped out publicly together from time to time, Jenner and Chalamet have still kept their relationship extremely private.

Neither individual has posted one another on their social media platforms and both refrain from discussing their romance during interviews.

Kylie Jenner was first linked romantically to Timothée Chalamet in April 2023.

Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian, however, gushed over her younger sibling's Golden Globes appearance while sharing a few pictures of her and Chalamet via the Good American co-founder's Snapchat Story.

In an October 2024 interview with Elle, Jenner explained why she keeps her love story with Chalamet so under the radar.

"I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough," she admitted.

Prior to Chalamet, Jenner was involved in a yearslong on-again, off-again relationship with ex Travis Scott — whom she shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with.

