'Breathtaking Beauty' Kylie Jenner Praised by Fans After Posing in Cleavage-Baring Black Top: See the Photos
Kylie Jenner set the comments section ablaze with her latest gorgeous snapshots.
On Wednesday, January 22, The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos featuring a wide array of selfies, group pictures with friends and even an adorable throwback photo.
However, the snaps of the mother-of-two sporting a form-fitting black top with a plunging neckline especially turned heads.
In the first picture, Jenner gave the camera a sultry look as she posed with her brunette hair spilling in waves over her shoulders. Later in the carousel, she could be seen sporting the same outfit from a slightly different angle.
Fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the 27-year-old reality television star.
One follower said, "You’re stunning girl ❤️❤️❤️" as another fan called her a "breathtaking beauty."
A third person gushed. "This is so cute😍😍😍" and a fourth said there was "beauty sparkling through your eyes" in the snapshots.
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in Tight Cleavage-Baring Workout Set After Timothée Chalamet Date Night: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Makeup-Free Selfie as Reality Star Enjoys 'Happier' Life With Timothée Chalamet: Photo
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage and Chiseled Abs in Skin-Baring Bra Amid Mixed Rumors About Her Relationship Status: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her latest social media update comes one week after she reunited with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in Paris. On Wednesday, January 15, the pair — who have reportedly been dating since April 2023 — was spotted on a dinner date in the City of Love.
Jenner and Chalamet dined at famed chef Cyril Lignac’s restaurant after attending a premiere for the Call Me By Your Name star's latest movie, A Complete Unknown. Following their dinner, they were seen going to Hotel Royal Monceau.
"Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot," an insider spilled of their romance earlier this month. "They are both committed to making it work."
"Everyone loves them together," another source gushed. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
Despite both being famous figures, the lovebirds have worked hard to keep details of their relationship out of the public eye. As OK! previously reported, Chalamet dodged a question about his girlfriend while attending the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards.
"I know you also brought your partner and crime, Kylie. What's it like having her supporting you on a night like this?" a journalist asked.
"It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic," the actor replied. "I like seeing the new wave, the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that been holding it down for decades plus."