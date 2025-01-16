Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Catsuit as She Reunites With Timothée Chalamet in Paris — Nearly 2 Weeks After Packing on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes

For the occasion, the Kylie Skin owner wowed in a sleek black catsuit with a halter neckline, pairing the look with black heels and a side-part blowout. The mom-of-two smiled as she held hands with her boyfriend.

Chalamet, 29, opted for a more layered look, sporting dark gray acid-wash jeans, a white shirt and a leather cardigan.

He added a pop of color with a pink scarf and a matching pink and blue hat, finishing off with a blue and brown checkered jacket that he later shed during his red carpet appearance alongside costars Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro and director James Mangold.