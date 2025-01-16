or
Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Catsuit as She Reunites With Timothée Chalamet in Paris — Nearly 2 Weeks After Packing on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes

timothee chalamet kylie jenner date paris
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet turned heads during a romantic date night in Paris.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in the City of Love!

The couple enjoyed an intimate dinner date on Wednesday, January 15, at renowned chef Cyril Lignac’s upscale restaurant after attending the Paris premiere of Chalamet’s latest film, A Complete Unknown. Later in the evening, the duo was seen heading into the luxurious Hotel Royal Monceau.

timothee chalamet kylie jenner paris
Source: @enews/X

The couple was spotted in Paris, France.

For the occasion, the Kylie Skin owner wowed in a sleek black catsuit with a halter neckline, pairing the look with black heels and a side-part blowout. The mom-of-two smiled as she held hands with her boyfriend.

Chalamet, 29, opted for a more layered look, sporting dark gray acid-wash jeans, a white shirt and a leather cardigan.

He added a pop of color with a pink scarf and a matching pink and blue hat, finishing off with a blue and brown checkered jacket that he later shed during his red carpet appearance alongside costars Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro and director James Mangold.

timothee chalamet paris premier
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was spotted getting cozy with the mom-of-two during the 2025 Golden Globes.

According to a source, Chalamet has been “checking in on Kylie and the kids constantly to make sure they’re safe and doing OK” amid the ongoing L.A. wildfires.

The insider added, “[He] has reached out to let Kylie know he’s there for anything she needs.”

This Parisian outing comes just two weeks after the pair packed on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif.

timothee chalamet kylie jenner
Source: @enews/X

Kylie Jenner attended the Paris premiere of Timothée Chalamet’s latest film, 'A Complete Unknown.'

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

At the star-studded gathering, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted locking lips but skipped walking the red carpet together.

According to insiders, Jenner wanted the focus to remain on Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in A Complete Unknown. Despite losing to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Jenner was on hand to provide support.

At the time, the makeup mogul also bonded with Chalamet’s costars Elle Fanning and Barbaro, sharing photos on Instagram with the caption, “🥰🥰 cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 Versace.”

Before dating The King actor, Jenner was in a high-profile relationship with Tyga. She later found love with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi and Aire, before they split in 2022.

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

The reality star shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

Now, she seems happy with the Hollywood star.

The pair began dating in 2023, and according to a source, Jenner feels like he is “the one” as the Wonka actor “is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past.”

“[She] has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him,” the insider said.

Page Six talked to the sources.

