Kylie Jenner Shows Ex Travis Scott What He's Missing With Jaw-Dropping Thirst Trap
That's one hot single mama! Kylie Jenner isn't wasting time flaunting her stellar looks following her rumored split from on-and-off ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Whether trying to show the rapper what he's missing or simply wanting to break the internet for fun, The Kardashians star recently posted a series of racy photos featuring her in a black push-up bra that complimented her chest.
"don’t be f**king ruuude," Jenner captioned her Tuesday, January 17, Instagram upload, a nod to one of sister Kim Kardashian's iconic quotes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The thirst trap — in which Jenner showcased her subtle glam and perfectly done hair that fell to one side of her face — didn't go unnoticed by her more-than 378 million Instagram followers, who were quick to call her out for appearing to taunt her ex.
"Ky Is this for travis?!" one user asked, while another joked: "travis fumbled the bag."
The sexy selfies come more than a week after it was reported that Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31 — who share two children, daughter Stormi, 4, and a son, 11 months — called it quits last month for a second time.
As for what pulled the two apart, an insider told People that Jenner never found their relationship to be "easy," explaining she "flips out" any time cheating rumors surface — such as the recent scandal the "goosebumps" singer found himself at the center of in October 2022.
The woman in question, Yung Sweet Ro — real name Rojean Kar — set the internet ablaze late last year when she claimed to be with Scott on the set of a music video. "I'm directing obvi," she captioned a photo of a camera via her Instagram Story, teasing at the idea that she might be involved in the "Sicko Mode" rapper's most recent project.
Internet sleuths immediately began to speculate that Scott stepped out on Jenner, and while she tried to shut down the rumors — she claimed she "didn't even know he was there" and told her followers to "stop perpetuating sh*t" — the story already made it to the headlines.
Scott also attempted to shut down the scandal, sharing a statement in late October: "It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
However, Ro clapped back at Scott with a blunt statement of her own, saying: "Okay, so what we're not gonna do ... we're not gonna lie on me because I've been good...Like come on, you cheat on that b**ch every single f**king night," seemingly referring to Kardashian. "The whole f**king city sees it."
And while it's unclear if the cheating rumors were the last straw for the couple — who spent New Year's Eve apart — their friends doubt they will stay broken up for long, as OK! learned.
"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," a source spilled, adding that they "have the same issues all the time."
The power couple was first linked in 2017 and split the following year before giving their relationship another go in 2021.