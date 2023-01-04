Fans Troll Kylie Jenner's Lack of Eyebrows In Latest Cleavage-Baring Selfie: 'It's Not A Good Look'
The bleached eyebrows trend is so last year!
Kylie Jenner brought the hot facial fad into 2023 with a series of jaw-dropping selfies on Tuesday, January 3 — except the reality star's followers seemed to disapprove of the makeup mogul's intense appearance.
"Where we going," Jenner captioned her Instagram post, in which she struck a pose in the backseat of a luxury vehicle.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder had her hair tied up in loosely styled bun and opted for a sleek strapless black gown.
The 25-year-old added simplistic yet statement-worthy glam with a dramatic cat eye and pouty lips, but the bleached brows are what really caught everyone's attention.
Jenner, of course, looked as stunning as ever, however, a few of her 377 million Instagram followers couldn't get on board with the celebrity-loved look, which first became popular in the early 1990s and dominated once again as one of the hottest trends of 2022.
"You should try something different something new, this is getting boring now," one fan wrote, as they appeared tired of the repetitive fad.
"The no eyebrow look is not a good look on anyone," a second user insisted, as another added, "what's with these eyebrows 😢." Another confused follower admitted, "I don't get this bleach eyebrow trend."
Other admirers of the A-lister believed Jenner could pull off absolutely any fashion or makeup look, with one user stating, "wow those eyes are looking so sexy," as another added, "you look so beautiful 😍😍🔥🔥."
Jenner's eye-catching beauty look was completed by her best friend Ariel Tejada, who was applauded in the comments section for his incredible talent.
"@makeupbyariel this is GORGEOUS!! I have not typically been a fan of the bleached eyebrows, but this look is incredible. #gifted," an amazing supporter expressed.
Prior to showcasing her alluring glam, the mom-of-two — who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her 5-month-old son with rapper Travis Scott — rang in the new year with an intimate group of her closest pals, including Stassie Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and her sister Kendall Jenner.