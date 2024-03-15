Kylie Jenner Stuns in Body-Hugging Red Gown as Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors Mount: Photos
Is Kimothée over?
Amid rumors Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have ended their relationship, the reality star shared a series of photos on Thursday, March 14, that showed her giving a sultry look to the camera while clad in a body-hugging red dress.
The stunning snaps pictured the brunette beauty serving a few different poses in full makeup and a loose updo.
“Out of this world. ☄️☄️ Looooved this glam last night celebrating the launch of COSMIC 🌸,” she penned, referencing her new fragrance.
The post came as the public has been speculating Jenner and Chalamet called it quits, as The Kardashians star recently avoided a question about the actor in an interview.
For months now, fans have noticed a change in Jenner’s style, which many had attributed to her relationship with the Dune star — whom she was first romantically linked to in April 2023.
When asked if she's seen her 400 million followers' theories about her new style aesthetic, the mother-of-two claimed she only reads comments related to her businesses.
"I don’t know how I feel about that," the billionaire told The New York Times while anxiously fidgeting. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
However, Jenner did admit she has been "stripping down a little bit" when it comes to her look.
"I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," she stated.
Additionally, the makeup mogul attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party without Chalamet, who surprised fans with his absence at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
Instead, the 26-year-old was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.
"No Timothée at the VF Oscar party? Could he and Kylie be done finally?" a social media user wrote about the incident, while another added, "Kylie went to the Oscars party without Timothée. It's my turn to shine."
While there is no evidence the couple has officially split, they have not been seen publicly since their appearance at the Golden Globes, where they were spotted kissing.
However, the celeb gossip page Deuxmoi posted a snap she received on Thursday, March 14, which allegedly featured the duo together.
It is unclear if it was in fact the lovebirds, as the photo showed two people in hoodies and hats — though the bag the woman was holding did match that of another one of Kylie’s posts.