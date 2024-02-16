Timothée Chalamet Will 'Support' Girlfriend Kylie Jenner If 'She Wants to Pursue Acting'
Is Kylie Jenner ready for the silver screen?
According to an insider, the reality star has had "acting ambition for years," but she's "always held back" on pursuing the career because "of her fear of failure." However, boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is reportedly giving her the push that she needs!
"She’s begging Timothée to costar with her," a source said of her goals. "She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry."
Since Jenner, 26, has "had private coaches and some high-profile teachers," she already has a leg up on the competition.
While the Oscar nominee, 28, allegedly thinks his girlfriend of nearly a year has "potential," he's also made sure the brunette beauty knows what to expect.
"He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart," the source spilled. "There’s always going to be rejection."
The couple was first linked in April 2023, though they've only made a handful of public appearances together. Nonetheless, a separate insider claimed things are going well for the young stars.
"Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider spilled. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," another source said, declaring, "This isn’t some fling."
A third insider revealed the couple even has the seal of approval from both of their families.
"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider shared. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."
In the early months of their romance, sources claimed the mom-of-two was worried her busy lifestyle and her duties as a mom to her and ex Travis Scott's kids — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — would scare off the Dune actor, but that wasn't the case.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the insider said of Timothée. "He's great with [her kids]. They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."
Kylie and Travis, 32, have been on and off for years, but they called it quits seemingly for good over the 2022 holidays.
The rapper hinted at some animosity toward Chalamet, as in his track "Meltdown," he references the titular character the actor played in Wonka.
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," the Grammy nominee raps. "Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----."
Star reported on Timothee supporting Kylie's acting dreams.