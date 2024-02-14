'Where Is Timothée?': Kylie Jenner Fans Wonder Why She Isn't Spending Valentine's Day With Her New Boyfriend After Sharing Solo Photoshoot
Is Kylie Jenner solo this Valentine’s Day?
On Wednesday, February 14, The Kardashians star uploaded a stylish photoshoot in honor of the loved-up holiday. Although the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet for months now, she did not include him or give him a shout out on the big day.
“Happy vday,” she penned alongside steamy snaps of the 26-year-old showing off her toned tummy in a brown fur jacket, jeans, large glasses and a duffle bag.
In the comments section, fans of the brunette beauty wondered why she is seemingly spending Valentine’s Day without her new boyfriend.
“Thought she was gonna post Timmy,” one person noted in disappointment, while another joked, “Is Timmy in your bag? I don’t see him.”
A third user questioned, “Where is Timothée??” as a fourth theorized, “The overnight bag going to Timothée’s.”
One more pointed out how Jenner has seemingly changed her appearance since her relationship with Chalamet began in April 2023, saying, “I love how all the Kardashians change their style according to boyfriends 😂.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time some of the reality TV personality’s 400 million followers thought the Call Me By Your Name star had influenced her look.
On Friday, February 9, the mother-of-two shared a photo of herself with a very short brown bob. Not only were people shocked by the look, they also noticed how the haircut is noticeably similar to that of her lover.
“Boyfriend effect screaming in,” one user said, while another added, “She and Timothée really twinning now.”
“She’s turning into Timmy,” a third person penned, as a fourth noted, “She’s looking more and more like Timothée! 😂.”
Despite fans’ claims, Jenner alleged the look was inspired by her mother, quipping: “Kris Jenner is quaking.”
Although the public has not seen much of the pair in public together, insiders have spilled that the relationship is getting serious.
“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider dished. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
“Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” they added of the influencer, who is known for her thirst traps on Instagram.
“She has been wearing less makeup, too,” the source spilled.