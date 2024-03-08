OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Trouble in Paradise? Kylie Jenner Dodges Timothée Chalamet Questions in New Interview as Split Rumors Swirl

kylie jenner timothee chalamet interview split rumors breakup
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner won't credit Timothée Chalamet for her recent "clean girl" aesthetic style.

The 26-year-old refused to acknowledge her boyfriend in a new interview published Thursday, March 7, amid rampant rumors the pair may have split.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet interview split rumors breakup
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023.

For months now, fans have noticed a new, more natural era for Jenner — no more extra-long nails or extensions, subtler makeup looks, rocking the hair color she was born with, etc. — with many of her supporters speculating the change had been influenced by the Wonka star's similar persona.

When asked if she's seen her 400 million followers' theories about her new style aesthetic, Jenner claimed she only reads comments related to her multitude of business ventures while declining to speak about Chalamet at all.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet interview split rumors breakup
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner's fans believe she and Timothée Chalamet may have split.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t know how I feel about that," the makeup mogul admitted to a news publication, anxiously fidgeting notes she had resting on her knees. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

While she didn't want the interview to head toward a conversation about her love life, Jenner did confess she was "stripping down a little bit" in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," The Kardashians star explained.

No matter how Jenner chooses to switch up her appearance, however, haters never seem to be happy.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet interview split rumors breakup
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been rocking the 'clean girl' aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — expressed, noting: "There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

Most recently, criticism from online trolls has focused less on Jenner's physical appearance, and more about the apparently excessive amount of brands and ventures the socialite launched in recent months.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

Within the past week alone, Jenner revealed her first-ever fragrance, Cosmic, and dropped an all-new, fruit-flavored vodka soda company called Sprinter.

In October 2023, the brunette bombshell announced the start of her clothing brand KHY — not to be confused with Jenner's flop swimwear line, Kylie Swim, which is no longer displayed nor promoted on Kylie Cosmetics' website.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet interview split rumors breakup
Source: MEGA

The makeup mogul recently ventured into the clothing, beverage and fragrance worlds.

Article continues below advertisement

On the online webpage, Jenner still has categories for Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.

Social media users haven't been able to refrain from ridiculing Jenner, as many feel she is oversaturating her brand and venturing off into too many niches.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Ok so Friday was clothing, Monday is perfume, Tuesday is Vodka soda, what garbage will they try to sell us tomorrow?" one hater wrote beneath one of her recent posts for Sprinter, which becomes available for purchase on March 21.

Another critic snubbed: "Mediocre makeup brand, skin brand, baby brand, a clothing line that doesn’t make sense, a perfume and now this. I get it, I do, but why not just focus on one thing make it be able to stand on its own before starting something else?"

The New York Times interviewed Jenner.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.