Trouble in Paradise? Kylie Jenner Dodges Timothée Chalamet Questions in New Interview as Split Rumors Swirl
Kylie Jenner won't credit Timothée Chalamet for her recent "clean girl" aesthetic style.
The 26-year-old refused to acknowledge her boyfriend in a new interview published Thursday, March 7, amid rampant rumors the pair may have split.
For months now, fans have noticed a new, more natural era for Jenner — no more extra-long nails or extensions, subtler makeup looks, rocking the hair color she was born with, etc. — with many of her supporters speculating the change had been influenced by the Wonka star's similar persona.
When asked if she's seen her 400 million followers' theories about her new style aesthetic, Jenner claimed she only reads comments related to her multitude of business ventures while declining to speak about Chalamet at all.
"I don’t know how I feel about that," the makeup mogul admitted to a news publication, anxiously fidgeting notes she had resting on her knees. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
While she didn't want the interview to head toward a conversation about her love life, Jenner did confess she was "stripping down a little bit" in recent years.
"I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," The Kardashians star explained.
No matter how Jenner chooses to switch up her appearance, however, haters never seem to be happy.
"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — expressed, noting: "There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."
Most recently, criticism from online trolls has focused less on Jenner's physical appearance, and more about the apparently excessive amount of brands and ventures the socialite launched in recent months.
- Kylie Jenner Accused of Flaunting Her Wealth in New Video Featuring a Private Jet, Luxury Gym and More: Watch
- Kylie Jenner Is 'Happier' Than She Has Been in Years With Timothée Chalamet: She 'Really Wants Things to Work'
- Kylie Jenner Stuns in Body-Hugging Outfit for Girls' Night Out as Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors Run Rampant: Photos
Within the past week alone, Jenner revealed her first-ever fragrance, Cosmic, and dropped an all-new, fruit-flavored vodka soda company called Sprinter.
In October 2023, the brunette bombshell announced the start of her clothing brand KHY — not to be confused with Jenner's flop swimwear line, Kylie Swim, which is no longer displayed nor promoted on Kylie Cosmetics' website.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the online webpage, Jenner still has categories for Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.
Social media users haven't been able to refrain from ridiculing Jenner, as many feel she is oversaturating her brand and venturing off into too many niches.
"Ok so Friday was clothing, Monday is perfume, Tuesday is Vodka soda, what garbage will they try to sell us tomorrow?" one hater wrote beneath one of her recent posts for Sprinter, which becomes available for purchase on March 21.
Another critic snubbed: "Mediocre makeup brand, skin brand, baby brand, a clothing line that doesn’t make sense, a perfume and now this. I get it, I do, but why not just focus on one thing make it be able to stand on its own before starting something else?"
The New York Times interviewed Jenner.