Timothée Chalamet Awkwardly Dodges Question About Girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards: Watch
Kylie Jenner, who?
On Friday, January 3, Timothée Chalamet awkwardly dodged a question about his girlfriend while speaking with a reporter at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards.
"I know you also brought your partner and crime, Kylie. What's it like having her supporting you on a night like this?" the journalist asked.
The A Complete Unknown lead, 28 — who has been very private about his romance with The Kardashians star — responded by seemingly ignoring the mention of his boo.
“It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave, the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that been holding it down for decades plus,” Chalamet stated.
After watching the clip of Chalamet’s interview, fans reacted to his buttoned-up answer.
“The media traininggg d--- 👏,” one user penned, while another added, “He was like ‘you’re not getting that info out of me buddy.’”
A third person noted, “He was Ready 😂😂😂😂😂,” as a fourth claimed, “Bro was NOT expecting that question.”
As OK! previously reported, because the duo keeps things under wraps, many fans have theorized about the couple’s romance online.
Most recently, supporters have alleged Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — may be pregnant with Chalamet’s baby.
The rumors began when users started to speculate Jenner strategically placed a shopping bag to cover her stomach in a new TikTok, while other claimed the makeup mogul's nose looked different, as some women's noses can become broader during pregnancy due to changing hormones.
One person stated, "I think she is, she got the pregnancy skin glow," while another said, "The nose don’t lieeeee lol."
"The lips are thinner so maybe," a third added, hypothesizing Jenner hasn’t been getting filler because she’s with child.
Others clowned the fans who fabricated the story from just one video.
"Is she supposed to put the bag on her head?" one person joked, as another said, "This is getting out of hand."
"I think the internet is just bored y'all," another individual shared.
Despite the duo normally keeping their romance out of the spotlight, Jenner has been spotted at some of Chalamet’s events for the release of his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.
Jenner and Chalamet were recently spotted at the L.A. after-party for the premiere of his flick, where a source claimed the couple was "pretty affectionate with each other.”
ET interviewed Chalamet.