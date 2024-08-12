Going Strong: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Coming Home From the Bahamas After Reality Star's 27th Birthday
It looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still one happy couple!
In new photos, obtained by DeuxMoi, the pair were seen deplaning after a trip to the Bahamas, likely for the reality star's 27th birthday.
The makeup mogul, whose birthday was on August 10, looked casual as she sported a white sweatshirt, black pants and a black face mask.
For his part, the actor, 28, wore a purple and white striped jacket, black pants, a dark baseball cap and a black face mask.
On August 10, Jenner posted a slew of photos with her family and friends as she celebrated the big day. "27 (basically 30) 🥹 filled with love and so grateful. thank you God," she captioned the pictures via Instagram.
Jenner was surrounded her crew: Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, the Kardashian clan, Hailey Bieber and more, but sleuths pointed out how they thought the Dune star was also in attendance.
In photos shared on Karanikolaou and Bieber's Instagram Stories, the Khy founder was seen posing with her birthday cake, but some people were positive they saw Chalamet lurking in the background, as they noticed a pair of Converse sneakers.
This caused people to believe the two were able to be together for the shindig. One person asked, "Kylie and Timothée together?" while another said, "The shoes looked familiar so I went to check his past outfits, I think they are the same?"
Fans immediately thought of Chalamet wearing a pair of $70 white Converse hi-tops to the 2021 Met Gala.
"Um probably? Lol," another person wrote. "There's a reason she only allowed them to post this shot and angle."
"On a side note, it's a bit weird for his shoes to be taken off right there," a fourth person said.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who started seeing each other in 2023, have kept their romance under wraps, but it seems like Chalamet has won over her family.
"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," a source spilled of the mom-of-two's inner circle, which includes her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day," the insider explained of the relationship.