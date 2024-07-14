Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Very Serious About Each Other': Reality Star Thinks He'd 'Make a Great Dad'
Will Kylie Jenner have baby No. 3 with Timothée Chalamet?
According to an insider, the mother-of-two, 26, has been itching to have another kid amid her year-long relationship with the actor, 28.
“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” the source said of the makeup mogul and her beau, who has met her and ex Travis Scott's two kids, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. “This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other.”
While Jenner may be ready to take the next step in their relationship, Chalamet is hesitant.
“Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together,” they explained of the brunette beauty, who in 2020, said she sees herself having four kids.
“Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding, but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet were last spotted together in L.A. in late June.
The couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, had a rare date night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to watch a film.
The lovebirds dressed casual for their first joint public appearance in months, with The Kardashians star sporting a white tube top, black lounge pants, flip flops and a large tote bag, while the Dune actor opted for a black long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and Nike sneakers.
Before their movie night, the duo was last seen together in NYC on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, where they reportedly shared many of the chef’s famous dishes.
One insider said Chalamet was "really chill and so nice" as he entered the restaurant.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Call Me By Your Name star made their first appearance as an item in January at the Golden Globes, however, they have since allegedly decided not to make such public appearances together.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source spilled of their smooch captured by the cameras.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," they continued.
Life & Style reported on the source's remarks about Jenner wanting to start a family with Chalamet.