Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Lock Lips During Romantic FIFA World Cup Final Date

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed off their affection for each other at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The couple was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They appeared loved-up and happy as they cheered on the teams while Spain and Argentina battled for World Cup glory.

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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attending the FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/T6ixfh45Nq — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) July 19, 2026

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Indulged in PDA at FIFA World Cup Final

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a sweet kiss during the FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday.

In viral videos, the couple was seen sharing a sweet kiss in their suite before Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi's teams faced off on the field. Another photo from their outing showed the couple holding hands, with the Call Me By Your Name star smiling at his girlfriend.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner looked game-ready while attending the FIFA World Cup final match.

The pair also arrived dressed to the nines, ready to enjoy the FIFA World Cup final, which Spain won. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a long-sleeved black top and cropped black pants. She paired her outfit with matching black kitten-heeled sandals and black statement shades to complete her look. Her Oscar-nominated boyfriend looked game-ready in a full Adidas combo fit. He sported a blue long-sleeved shirt and black track pants, completing the look with a pair of comfortable sneakers.

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Timothée Chalamet Played an Important Role in the FIFA World Cup Finals

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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner arriving for the World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/iTgYNnN4mw — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) July 19, 2026 Source: @timotheenation/X Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enter the stadium hand in hand to enjoy the FIFA World Cup final match.

Even among the A-list celebrities attending Sunday's final, the reality TV star and her actor boyfriend became the center of attention with their loved-up appearance. In fact, their sweet PDA made waves before they entered the venue, as they were seen walking hand in hand.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly started dating in early 2023.

The Marty Supreme star also had an important role to play during Sunday's match, beyond being an A-list Hollywood spectator. Per Fox Sports, the 30-year-old movie star walked out of the tunnel carrying the game ball before the kickoff and placed it on the podium.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had became courstside regulars during the last NBA season.