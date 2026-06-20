Timothée Chalamet at Center of Faked Ballet Pictures Trolling Amid Rumor He Took Dance Lessons Before 'Balletgate' Erupted
June 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet has found himself at the center of another online frenzy as bizarre AI-generated "ballet pictures" showing him in tutus have convinced gullible sections of the internet the actor secretly trained as a dancer before his now-infamous "Balletgate" controversy.
OK! can reveal the images are tricking the A-lister's followers despite the manipulated pictures appearing so over-the-top others have immediately dismissed them as fake.
The manipulated images are spreading across social media, and appear to show Chalamet, 30, posing dramatically in ballet studios and rehearsal spaces in full dance attire.
Some foolish fans bizarrely interpreted the viral posts as "proof" the Dune and Wonka actor had formally studied ballet as a child before making controversial remarks earlier this year suggesting "no one cares about" ballet and opera anymore.
The online speculation intensified after archival footage emerged showing a young Chalamet appearing in a childhood production of Romeo & Juliet connected to New York's ballet world.
"The images are absolutely ridiculous when you look closely, but a shocking number of people online believed they were genuine," one entertainment insider told us.
"There's now this strange conspiracy among parts of the fandom that Timothée secretly had years of elite ballet training and was somehow hiding it. The AI pictures added fuel to that narrative because people were sharing them without checking if they were real."
Another source close to the situation added: "The irony is that the fake ballet photos became more viral than any actual photos or footage of Timothée as a child. Some fans genuinely convinced themselves these pictures proved he had secretly been taking lessons for years. It shows how easily AI imagery can distort celebrity narratives online – especially when there's already controversy surrounding the person."
The renewed scrutiny stems from comments Chalamet made during a filmed February 24 town hall hosted by Variety and CNN alongside Matthew McConaughey.
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While discussing the movie industry and the future of theaters, Chalamet said: "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."
The actor appeared to immediately recognize the backlash his remarks could provoke, joking moments later: "I just lost 14 cents in viewership – I just took shots for no reason."
His comments sparked fierce criticism online, particularly because Chalamet comes from a family deeply connected to ballet.
His mother, Nicole Flender, 68, addressed the speculation while attending the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala in New York on May 20.
"Timmy didn't take ballet classes. My daughter did," Flender said, referring to Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, 34.
She explained both she and Pauline trained at the prestigious School of American Ballet. "Timmy did his own dancing," the matriarch added. "You know, he was a rap artist at a high school so he did his own thing."
The confusion intensified after the Library for the Performing Arts shared an Instagram clip showing a 6-year-old Timothée participating in a ballet production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet.
The footage quickly circulated online alongside the fake AI-generated images, further blurring the line between reality and internet fiction for some fans.
Timothée himself has previously spoken proudly about his family's ties to the New York City Ballet while promoting his film Marty Supreme.
"My grandmother danced in the New York City Ballet, my mother danced in the New York City Ballet, my sister danced in the New York City Ballet," he said. "I grew up dreaming big backstage at the Koch Theater in New York."
The three-time Oscar nominee added his upbringing influenced him "hugely," describing himself as "a Venn diagram of the best cultural influences of the 21st-century and the 20th-century."