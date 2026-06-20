Timothée Chalamet at Center of Faked Ballet Pictures Trolling Amid Rumor He Took Dance Lessons Before 'Balletgate' Erupted

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was under fire for his remarks about ballet and opera.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was asked about the arts during an interview.

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"There's now this strange conspiracy among parts of the fandom that Timothée secretly had years of elite ballet training and was somehow hiding it. The AI pictures added fuel to that narrative because people were sharing them without checking if they were real." Another source close to the situation added: "The irony is that the fake ballet photos became more viral than any actual photos or footage of Timothée as a child. Some fans genuinely convinced themselves these pictures proved he had secretly been taking lessons for years. It shows how easily AI imagery can distort celebrity narratives online – especially when there's already controversy surrounding the person." The renewed scrutiny stems from comments Chalamet made during a filmed February 24 town hall hosted by Variety and CNN alongside Matthew McConaughey.

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While discussing the movie industry and the future of theaters, Chalamet said: "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there." The actor appeared to immediately recognize the backlash his remarks could provoke, joking moments later: "I just lost 14 cents in viewership – I just took shots for no reason." His comments sparked fierce criticism online, particularly because Chalamet comes from a family deeply connected to ballet. His mother, Nicole Flender, 68, addressed the speculation while attending the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala in New York on May 20. "Timmy didn't take ballet classes. My daughter did," Flender said, referring to Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, 34.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet's sister took ballet classes, according to their mom.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet's Instagram clip drew confusion online.