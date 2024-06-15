Kylie Jenner Sings the ABCs to Son Aire After Viral 'Rise and Shine' Performance for Daughter Stormi 4 Years Ago: Watch
Kylie Jenner may have made another hit song on her hands!
The Kardashians star, 26, took to Instagram on Friday, June 14, to share an adorable clip of her and her son, Aire Webster, singing the ABCs after she went viral in recent years for her "Rise and Shine" tune.
"Aire was born a little late for rise and shine, but he sure knows my beautiful abcs," Jenner penned alongside the video of the sweet moment between her and her baby boy, 2.
"And the Grammy for Musical Duo of the Year goes to…" one fan jokingly wrote below the clip of the mother-son duo.
"Kylie, your voice is so beautiful," a second social media user wrote about the makeup mogul's singing chops.
"The cutest thing I’ve seen today 😍😍❤️," a third chimed in.
In 2019, a video of Jenner waking up her daughter, Stormi Webster, 6, through song during a tour of her office exploded on the internet.
While the reality star, who shares her two kiddos with ex-Travis Scott, isn't creating mommy music, she's been making headlines over the state of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
The Hollywood power couple shut down rumors of a split after being spotted on a double date with friends in New York City in May. Despite the fact that Jenner and the Little Women actor, 28, are reportedly still together, they have kept their romance out of the spotlight in recent months.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," an insider spilled of their very public night out.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source added.
The A-listers began dating in 2023 and seemed to only have gotten stronger despite their respectively busy schedules. "She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," an insider explained. "She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the source added. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."