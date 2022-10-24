Who Is Yung Sweet Ro? Everything To Know About Travis Scott's Alleged Other Woman

Yung Sweet Ro — real name Rojean Kar — has come forward as the alleged off-again, on-again girlfriend of Travis Scott, who has been in a public relationship with longterm lover Kylie Jenner since 2017.

The 26-year-old is an Instagram influencer and model who has claimed to be romantically involved with the "Sicko Mode" rapper since 2013 when an apparent photo of the two hugging an oversized teddy bear surfaced through social media.