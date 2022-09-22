Mistress 5! Another Women Exposes Adam Levine For Sliding In Her DMs With Flirty Messages As Cheating Scandal Continues
Adam Levine's mistresses can now form their own Maroon 5 band, as yet another women has spoken out regarding an alleged flirtatious fling between her and the pop singer.
Like the other four young babes to expose the Maroon 5 frontman, Ashley Russell, 21, revealed a series of messages between herself and the musician who's currently expecting his third child with his wife, Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
The fitness blogger exposed the “Payphone” vocalist for constantly liking her Instagram posts, watching all of her Stories and messaging her nightly.
Russell explained to a news publication how Levine would slide in her DMs “almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m.”
“I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him,” the blonde beauty — who was just 20-years-old at the time — explained. “He would like mainly booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”
While a majority of the alleged conversations between the two appeared to be fitness focused, it still seemed a bit weird to Russell considering he was both a father and a married man.
One of the messages from Levine stated, “leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip,” while another asked, “you’re in college right?”
Russell continued to expose more of his DMs, with one compliment stating, “nice work on legs. #commitment.”
“He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is ‘big into fitness’ and I have a fitness account,” she explained when discussing her reasoning behind entertaining Levine for so long. “I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse.”
But as soon as Russell called him out for DMing “girls like me,” the “Animals” singer allegedly stopped reaching out to her all together —except for the occasional view of her Stories.
“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing,” the fitness influencer concluded, adding how the entire situation was strange “considering his age and [that] he’s married.”
While Levine broke his silence on the alleged cheating matters in an Instagram apology, Prinsloo has yet to publicly address the situation.
Daily Mail spoke to Russell regarding her alleged conversations with Levine.