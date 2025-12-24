Kylie Kelce Confronts Travis Kelce Over Claim He 'Never' Fights With Fiancé Taylor Swift: 'I Want to Set The Record Straight'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @newheightshow/YouTube A new episode of 'New Heights' premiered on December 24.

“I do want to set the record straight — you don’t have to keep this in the show,” Kylie asked Travis. “When you said that you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic? The giggle afterward suggested that you were being sarcastic.” “Defensive guys? Yeah, I fight. I’m a fighter in that sense of it,” the football player replied. “But me and Tay, we definitely don’t fight.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Got Engaged in August

Source: @newheightshow/YouTube Kylie and the Kelce brothers joked about Taylor Swift and the football player's relationship.

The controversy regarding if the pop star, 36, and Travis fight came about when the latter interviewed George Clooney on the podcast earlier this month. During the episode, he asked the Oscar winner if he and wife Amal Clooney argue. Travis then added that he and Taylor have “never once” fought in their almost three-year relationship. “You know, neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it? … I’m 64 years old, what am I going to argue about at this point?” George said. “I met this incredible woman, you know, she’s beautiful and smart and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can’t believe how lucky I am, so what am I gonna fight about?”

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer, 47, married in 2014 and share two kids together. Travis and the "Shake It Off" crooner met in 2023 and became engaged this past August. Elsewhere in Wednesday's episode, the athlete opened up about the interesting present he got for Taylor — a bread slicer!

Travis Kelce Got the Pop Star an Amazing Gift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August 2025.