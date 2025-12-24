Kylie Kelce Confronts Travis Kelce Over Claim He 'Never' Fights With Fiancé Taylor Swift: 'I Want to Set The Record Straight'
Dec. 24 2025, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET
Kylie Kelce doesn't believe that Taylor Swift and fiancée Travis Kelce have never actually had an argument.
Kylie, 33, appeared with husband Jason Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, on the December 24 episode of their "New Heights" podcast, where she confronted her brother-in-law over the admission.
“I do want to set the record straight — you don’t have to keep this in the show,” Kylie asked Travis. “When you said that you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic? The giggle afterward suggested that you were being sarcastic.”
“Defensive guys? Yeah, I fight. I’m a fighter in that sense of it,” the football player replied. “But me and Tay, we definitely don’t fight.”
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Got Engaged in August
The controversy regarding if the pop star, 36, and Travis fight came about when the latter interviewed George Clooney on the podcast earlier this month. During the episode, he asked the Oscar winner if he and wife Amal Clooney argue.
Travis then added that he and Taylor have “never once” fought in their almost three-year relationship.
“You know, neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it? … I’m 64 years old, what am I going to argue about at this point?” George said. “I met this incredible woman, you know, she’s beautiful and smart and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can’t believe how lucky I am, so what am I gonna fight about?”
The Ocean's Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer, 47, married in 2014 and share two kids together.
Travis and the "Shake It Off" crooner met in 2023 and became engaged this past August.
Elsewhere in Wednesday's episode, the athlete opened up about the interesting present he got for Taylor — a bread slicer!
Travis Kelce Got the Pop Star an Amazing Gift
He kneaded to buy the gift because "[his partner has] been throwing together so much f------ sourdough.”
"Gosh, I’ve got the best gut health there is. I love you, Tay," Travis chuckled.
“Slicing is a big deal," Jason, 38, chimed in.
“It is true. One of the unfortunate things with making fresh bread is trying to cut that s---. It’s hard," Travis said.
Kylie then claimed the “hardest part” is “the responsibility to eat it."
“That’s the easiest,” Jason disagreed as he laughed.