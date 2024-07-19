Kylie Kelce Blasts Constant Pregnancy Speculation, Reveals She Had a Miscarriage Before Giving Birth to Her and Jason's First Child
Kylie Kelce is putting her foot down.
In a Friday, July 19, TikTok, the mom-of-three urged people to stop speculating on whether or not a woman is pregnant, noting fertility is such a "sensitive" subject.
"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in. We're just gonna nip this in the bud," the blonde beauty, 32, began her video.
Kelce — who's a parent to three daughters with husband Jason Kelce — explained she's had "a number of articles written" about her since the "middle of last football season" that claimed she's pregnant even though she isn't.
"I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she's almost a year-and-a-half old," she pointed out, referring to her youngest daughter.
The Pennsylvania native stated that people starting rumors about pregnancy is extremely "insensitive" and "really lights my fire."
The star went on to reveal that she's had fertility struggles in the past, disclosing, "I had a miscarriage before [firstborn daughter] Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat. And I had to have the D&C a few days later."
Her own experience is one of the reasons she does "not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly."
Kylie wrapped up her social media post by declaring that society should "let the parents" announce they're expecting a child "when they're good and ready."
In the video's caption, Kylie revealed how unfounded pregnancy claims have led to her being "congratulated in person multiple times" by "complete strangers," and even more unsettling, she was "DM’d by a random woman asking 'did you have a miscarriage?' because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage."
The Eagles Autism Foundation supporter received a ton of praise in the comments section of her post, with one person writing, "Well said Kylie 👏🏻."
"So intrusive. well done for speaking up ❤️," commended a second individual, while a third penned, "Love to see you discussing this Kylie 💚 absolute queen."
Kylie's popularity has soared since brother-in-law Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift last year, especially since she's been seen hanging out with the Grammy winner at Chiefs games.
She also went to the singer's concert in London last month alongside Travis and Jason.
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," she previously shared on Today of the power couple's romance. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."