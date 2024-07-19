Kylie Kelce Blasts Constant Pregnancy Speculation, Reveals She Had a Miscarriage Before Giving Birth to Her and Jason's First Child

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in. We're just gonna nip this in the bud," the blonde beauty, 32, began her video.

Kelce — who's a parent to three daughters with husband Jason Kelce — explained she's had "a number of articles written" about her since the "middle of last football season" that claimed she's pregnant even though she isn't.

"I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she's almost a year-and-a-half old," she pointed out, referring to her youngest daughter.