Jason Kelce Jokes He's Gifting Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'Macaroni Necklaces' for Christmas Since the Couple Can Buy Anything They Want

"It's tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want," the retired football player noted. "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental maybe, that is near and dear to them."

Jason, 37, confessed he's "never" crafted a gift before but thinks "it would work really well."

"I got something up my sleeve this year. A macaroni necklace — it works on me with my kids, very well," he noted of his and wife Kylie Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months.