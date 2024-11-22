or
Jason Kelce Jokes He's Gifting Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'Macaroni Necklaces' for Christmas Since the Couple Can Buy Anything They Want

Photo of Jason Kelce and a picture of Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift.
Jason Kelce didn't reveal where he'll be spending the holidays this year.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce touched on his holiday gift-giving plans while making an appearance on the Thursday, November 21, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The host asked if he'll be giving brother Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, presents individually or as a couple.

Jason Kelce discussed what he may give to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Christmas this year.

"It's tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want," the retired football player noted. "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental maybe, that is near and dear to them."

Jason, 37, confessed he's "never" crafted a gift before but thinks "it would work really well."

"I got something up my sleeve this year. A macaroni necklace — it works on me with my kids, very well," he noted of his and wife Kylie Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months.

The dad-of-three admitted it's 'tough' to shop for the couple since they're able to buy whatever they want.

"It would be funny if you make Taylor a macaroni necklace and then all of a sudden millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces," Kimmel, 57, laughed.

"Friendship macaroni necklaces. We just started a trend," Jason replied, referring to how the Grammy winner's fans make and trade friendship bracelets.

In fact, the former Philadelphia Eagles player was seen wearing stacks of bracelets on both of his arms when he attended one of Taylor's concerts this year.

Jason joked he wants to make the lovebirds macaroni necklaces for the holiday.

Jason has been supportive of his brother's romance since the start, and when a heckler at a Penn State game earlier this month shouted, "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?" at the retried athlete, he took his phone and smashed it to the ground.

The next day, the NFL alum apologized for his behavior.

"I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it," he expressed. "In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s not the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell to a level I shouldn’t have."

"The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule; that’s what I’ve always been taught," Jason continued. "I try to treat people with common decency and respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward."

The Kelce brothers host the 'New Heights' podcast together.

On an episode of the siblings' "New Heights" podcast, Travis, 35, defended his brother's actions.

"I know it’s weighing on you, brother. That s--- sucks. You shouldn’t feel this much," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. "Obviously the scrutiny and media view on it and everybody passing around the video out there, I think that’s gonna make it a bigger situation than I think what it really is."

Added the Grotesquerie actor, "You had some f------ clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family."

