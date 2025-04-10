Kylie Kelce Reveals What Was 'Edited' Out of Her Interview With Michelle Obama
Kylie Kelce left one thing out of her interview with Michelle Obama — her sweat.
During the Thursday, April 10, episode of the former Philadelphia Eagles WAG's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie fessed up to having her team edit out parts of her chat with the former first lady after intense nerves caused her to perspire.
Responding to fan questions in a segment called "Ask Me Some Things" — which was re-named after viewers took its previous name "Ask Me Anything" too far — Kelce admitted: "First of all, Tristan, the editing team behind 'Not Gonna Lie' did me a solid."
"I had to wipe my upper lip sweat multiple times. Multiple times. Okay?" she confessed regarding portions of the filmed interview she had removed before the episode aired publicly on March 20.
Emphasizing how exciting it was for her to speak with the former first lady, Kylie — who is married to retired NFL star Jason Kelce — noted: "A lot of fans were shocked that we got Michelle Obama. Girl, same. Guys, I still can’t wrap my head around it."
Kylie's confession comes after she clapped back at a hater's rude response to Michelle's appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.
Calling out an internet troll for commenting a puke emoji beneath a post about former President Barack Obama's wife, Kylie declared, "We actually don't do this here. If you have nothing nice to say, just keep scrolling."
During Michelle's appearance on Kylie's podcast, the doting moms bonded while chatting about their kids.
At one point, the Becoming author even revealed how Barack had wanted to try for a third child after welcoming their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
After Malia and Sasha turned out to be such easygoing and well-behaved kids, Michelle feared the parents-of-two were pushing their luck if they were to have another.
"You know, I'm thinking we're gonna get a crazy one," Michelle — who has been married to Barack since 1992 — remembered thinking.
Michelle's interview on Kylie's podcast came in the midst of swirling rumors she and Barack were divorcing, however, she has since squashed speculation.
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she discussed on the "Work in Progress with Sophia Bush" podcast earlier this week.
Michelle explained: "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
Meanwhile, Kylie recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Jason.
The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte "Ellie", 4, and Bennett "Bennie", 2, and Finley "Finn," who was born on March 30.