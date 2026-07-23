Kylie Kelce Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Only Made Things 'Official' as Singer Has Been 'Part of the Family for Quite Some Time'

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Kylie Kelce offered her congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after their "magical" wedding day, noting that the pop singer was already part of the family. The "Not Gonna Lie" host spoke out about the July 3 Madison Square Garden nuptials on the July 23 episode of her podcast. "I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav," Kylie said of the star-studded wedding day. "It was absolutely magical. I'm so happy for them."

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Already 'Part of the Family'

Source: MEGA,@Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce/youtube Kyle Kelce congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on her podcast.

Kylie noted that her new sister-in-law had already been fully welcomed into the Kelce family since Taylor and Travis began dating in late 2023. "We love them so, so dearly," she added. "And it was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time." Still, Kylie was very tight-lipped about sharing details from the big day, which have largely been kept under wraps even several weeks after the fact. "Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about, because any of the details they want to share, they can share," she continued. "Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love — both for each other and everybody else’s love for them."

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Source: MEGA Jason Kelce shared that his daughters were flower girls at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

According to People, Kylie and Jason's four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley served as flower girls on the wedding day as their father stepped in as the best man. "It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously, my daughters are incredible. They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities," Jason told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "And Travis and Taylor love them." "So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two," he added. "It was an amazing day."

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Source: MEGA Jason Kelce indulged in more than a dozen beers at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Jason revealed on the July 21 episode of the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast" that Taylor and Travis both performed for their guests at the reception. "Trav has always been able to carry a tune," he said. "Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK…Trav is very good." Jason has let a little more slip about the wedding day than his wife, previously acknowledging his own enjoyment of the all-out celebration. He told fans at the American Century Championships that the day was "a good time," and hinted that he indulged in "way over" 15 beers to celebrate their nuptials.

Source: MEGA Donna Kelce described the big day as 'magical.'