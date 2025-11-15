or
Miles Teller's Unrecognizable Transformation for Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Sends Fans Into a Frenzy!

Miles Teller stunned fans with his shocking look in the Michael Jackson biopic, set to release in 2026.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Miles Teller has undergone a shocking transformation for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, leaving fans stunned by his new look.

The Top Gun star, 38, appeared nearly unrecognizable in a viral first-look image released on Thursday, November 6, showcasing a dramatically longer hairstyle and prosthetics.

Miles Teller shocked fans with his dramatic new look for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael.'

Teller takes on the role of John Branca, Jackson's former attorney and manager.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their surprise.

"He looks so different!" exclaimed one X user, while others couldn't resist comparing Teller's appearance to that of Journey frontman Steve Perry.

The actor plays John Branca, Michael Jackson’s former attorney and manager, in the film.

One netizen cheekily remarked, “Miles Teller’s wig might be the most controversial part of this film," while another joked, “Can’t believe they cast Miles Teller as ‘white Michael Jackson.’”

In a twist, it’s not Teller playing the iconic pop star but rather Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who stars as the King of Pop.

Jaafar, 29, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, announced his casting on Instagram in 2023, expressing excitement for the role.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself dressed as his uncle. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stars as the King of Pop, honoring his uncle’s legacy.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Colman Domingo as Michael's father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson and Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson. Larenz Tate will portray Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, while Laura Harrier takes on the role of pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham plays Diana Ross, according to Deadline reports.

The film, set for release on April 24, 2026, explores Michael Jackson’s rise, fame and personal struggles.

A trailer for Michael finally dropped after months of delays. It promises to delve into the late singer’s life beyond the spotlight, chronicling his extraordinary journey from the Jackson Five to becoming a visionary artist with an insatiable ambition for stardom.

“Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” the official synopsis stated.

The biopic will explore the complexities of Michael's career and personal life until his untimely death at age 50 in 2009 due to a heart attack linked to a lethal cocktail of prescription drugs.

Originally slated for an October release, the film is now set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, with support from the Michael estate, which granted music rights to the studio.

