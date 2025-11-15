Miles Teller's Unrecognizable Transformation for Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Sends Fans Into a Frenzy!

Article continues below advertisement

Miles Teller has undergone a shocking transformation for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, leaving fans stunned by his new look. The Top Gun star, 38, appeared nearly unrecognizable in a viral first-look image released on Thursday, November 6, showcasing a dramatically longer hairstyle and prosthetics.

Source: MEGA Miles Teller shocked fans with his dramatic new look for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael.'

Teller takes on the role of John Branca, Jackson's former attorney and manager. Fans quickly took to social media to express their surprise. "He looks so different!" exclaimed one X user, while others couldn't resist comparing Teller's appearance to that of Journey frontman Steve Perry.

Source: @LionsgateMovies/Youtube The actor plays John Branca, Michael Jackson’s former attorney and manager, in the film.

One netizen cheekily remarked, “Miles Teller’s wig might be the most controversial part of this film," while another joked, “Can’t believe they cast Miles Teller as ‘white Michael Jackson.’” In a twist, it’s not Teller playing the iconic pop star but rather Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who stars as the King of Pop. Jaafar, 29, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, announced his casting on Instagram in 2023, expressing excitement for the role. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself dressed as his uncle. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Source: Universal Pictures UK/YouTube

Source: @LionsgateMovies/Youtube Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stars as the King of Pop, honoring his uncle’s legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LionsgateMovies/Youtube The film, set for release on April 24, 2026, explores Michael Jackson’s rise, fame and personal struggles.

A trailer for Michael finally dropped after months of delays. It promises to delve into the late singer’s life beyond the spotlight, chronicling his extraordinary journey from the Jackson Five to becoming a visionary artist with an insatiable ambition for stardom. “Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” the official synopsis stated.