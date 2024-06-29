Lady Gaga Didn’t Pressure New York Law Firm to Drop Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Trafficking Allegations
Lady Gaga did not pressure her law firm to drop Sean "Diddy" Combs.
After rumors began circulating that the pop star, 38, threatened to leave her high-powered New York legal representatives, Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, if they didn't cut ties with the disgraced rapper, 54, the company has set the record straight.
"The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” the firm said in a statement. "The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true."
The initial report claimed Gaga "said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy" and that she was "too big to lose." However, those claims have turned out to be false.
Currently, there are a mountain of lawsuits against Combs, which include alleged trafficking and r---. The "Coming Home" artist has also been accused of allegedly mistreating people who have worked for him.
“He didn’t like that I wasn’t agreeing with him, and he wasn’t interested in hearing my point of view,” a former staffer said of working for Combs. “When you speak to me, you should imagine that you’re talking to Karl Lagerfeld. Anything I say, assume that it’s coming from Karl Lagerfeld.”
“At that point, I didn’t have a response to that, and he reaches out and he grabs my face,” she recalled. “He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says ‘Stick out your tongue,’ and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me to stick out my tongue, forces his hands on my face.”
"I started looking for a job immediately after that moment. I just wasn’t interested in being there to deal with that kind of treatment. You have to really idolize him and see him as an icon. I didn’t. I was just there to do my job," the anonymous person explained. "I’m sorry that it took this long. I hope he gets what’s coming to him.”
Combs has also been under fire after footage of him beating up his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura surfaced. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace," he responded in a video.
Page Six obtained the statement from the law firm.
NewsNation first reported Gaga was pressuring the law firm.