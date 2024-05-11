Sean 'Diddy' Combs Requests Dismissal of Jane Doe Lawsuit, Claims Allegation Is 'False'

The lawsuit, filed by an anonymous woman known as Jane Doe, alleges that she was s—-trafficked and sexually assaulted by Combs in 2008 when she was 17 years old. Combs, 54, has vehemently denied these allegations. He recently filed a motion to dismiss Jane Doe's lawsuit, arguing the incident never took place.

Combs’ attorneys stated in the court documents obtained by TMZ that “the sparse amendments to the original complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading."

They continued, "Like the original complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."

The motion further highlighted the lack of specific details regarding the alleged incident, questioning the accuracy of the claims made by Jane Doe, referring to them as "false and hideous."