Sean 'Diddy' Combs Requests Dismissal of Jane Doe Lawsuit, Claims Allegation Is 'False'
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the infamous music mogul, is taking legal action to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct.
The lawsuit, filed by an anonymous woman known as Jane Doe, alleges that she was s—-trafficked and sexually assaulted by Combs in 2008 when she was 17 years old. Combs, 54, has vehemently denied these allegations. He recently filed a motion to dismiss Jane Doe's lawsuit, arguing the incident never took place.
Combs’ attorneys stated in the court documents obtained by TMZ that “the sparse amendments to the original complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading."
They continued, "Like the original complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."
The motion further highlighted the lack of specific details regarding the alleged incident, questioning the accuracy of the claims made by Jane Doe, referring to them as "false and hideous."
The court motion emphasized the need for the case to be dismissed to prevent further reputational harm to Combs and to avoid wasting additional resources.
The court motion added: "Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now."
Despite the legal developments, Combs has not publicly addressed the dismissal request at this time.
- Kesha Confirms Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lyric Change in Hit Song 'TiK ToK' Is Permanent, Tells 'the Industry' to Suck Her 'D---'
- Everything Aubrey O'Day Has Said About Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 10 Photos
- 'Narcissistic Behavior': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed for Sharing Video About Staying 'Steady in the Storm' Amid Federal Investigation
In a previous statement, the music mogul categorically denied the allegations made against him, stating, "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."
This denial came after a series of accusations from various individuals, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who also sued him for rape and physical abuse.
In her initial filing, Cassie accused the Coming Home rapper of abusing and s-- trafficking her for years, including a rape incident in 2018.
"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," said Cassie. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The legal saga surrounding Combs intensified when Homeland Security conducted raids at his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal s— trafficking investigation.
Combs’ lawyer condemned how the raids were carried out, citing an "overuse of military-level force" and the mistreatment of the star’s children and employees.